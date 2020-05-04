 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 5/4/20

One Clear Message

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf
Become a Fan
  (50 fans)

In the Alice-in-Wonderland world of COVID, it's hard to know anything with certainty. Statistics are being goosed (in both directions). The mainstream story (including the "wet market") have no credibility whatever. The Official Response makes no sense from the perspective of common practice in public health, let alone basic economics. I don't think we can believe anything that we are being told.


(Image by Konstanten Semanov)   Details   DMCA

But through this, there is one message that we can be sure of. Our own NIAID has been funding research to turn harmless viruses into harmful ones, and turn harmful viruses lethal. This is called "gain of function" lab modification, and it has been illegal by international law since 1972, and by an act of Congress since 1989. Nevertheless, the "research" into bioweapons has been pursued by civilian agencies as well as our Defense Department. What is the "National Institute of Health" doing in the business of creating Frankenstein viruses?

In 2010, Obama put a stop to this illegal research, and Fauci cleverly moved the research to China, with a $3.7 million grant to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. There is a credible narrative that this is the place from which COVID escaped, or even that it was deliberately released.

No matter. Whatever we believe about the origin of COVID, the message is clear:

Research that creates new weaponized viruses is illegal. It is immoral. It has no legitimate research application. It doesn't even have any legitimate military application, since, as we see, viruses will blow back against whoever releases them.

We, the People, demand an end to bioweapons research.

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Josh Mitteldorf Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Twitter Bans The Donald

Artificial Earthquakes

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marnie Vail

Become a Fan
Author 96076
(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 2 fans, 15 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thanks for this, Josh. I have been searching for a way to cut through all the confusion, misinformation, narrative management, "bad science", bad medicine, bad public policy, etc.. This is a good start.

Submitted on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 9:47:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 