One Clear Message

In the Alice-in-Wonderland world of COVID, it's hard to know anything with certainty. Statistics are being goosed (in both directions). The mainstream story (including the "wet market") have no credibility whatever. The Official Response makes no sense from the perspective of common practice in public health, let alone basic economics. I don't think we can believe anything that we are being told.



(Image by Konstanten Semanov) Details DMCA



But through this, there is one message that we can be sure of. Our own NIAID has been funding research to turn harmless viruses into harmful ones, and turn harmful viruses lethal. This is called "gain of function" lab modification, and it has been illegal by international law since 1972, and by an act of Congress since 1989. Nevertheless, the "research" into bioweapons has been pursued by civilian agencies as well as our Defense Department. What is the "National Institute of Health" doing in the business of creating Frankenstein viruses?

In 2010, Obama put a stop to this illegal research, and Fauci cleverly moved the research to China, with a $3.7 million grant to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. There is a credible narrative that this is the place from which COVID escaped, or even that it was deliberately released.

No matter. Whatever we believe about the origin of COVID, the message is clear: