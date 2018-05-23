Power of Story Send a Tweet        
One BIG PRICK in World History, talking about things that are directly related to Israel genocide of Palestinians today

Last time I talked about this fellow, I think I set the record for responses on OEN. Quite a pain in the ass, as I tried to respond to those responses. BUT it revealed to me more about the respondents than did any other article or link I've posted here.

The guy I'm referencing in the two hour long video is absolutely a prick. He says so himself!

Yet he outshines any speaker I've ever listened to, at age 70. Encyclopedic grasp of facts, eloquent speaker, utterly brilliant. And he speaks the truth, which he has done more than any historian I've ever read. While I have the greatest respect for the late Howard Zinn, I have not heard him speak. No matter, the facts this fellow gives are on a par with what Howard has written, but freely wheeled off the top of his head, based on solid facts.

I totally get it that people don't have much time left in a day to get halfway through their TTD list. The way I do this is to watch videos on my cell phone in bed. I've learned more there than in 14 years of education, with a degree in biology and an MS in reading/education.

The courage and integrity of this gent blown me out the door. And I've seen a GREAT MANY speakers specialized in their areas.

So I once again present David Irving, an example of humans we need a million or so clones of.

Given the lunacy of Netanyahu and Trump, among many others, I hereby present one small piece of the greatest historian I have ever come across. This particular video kicks a mighty large lie directly in the ass, with simple truth, that was found by long, diligent, and super-human effort.

Winston Churchill is the alcoholic who kicked off WW11, due to his failing domestic policy, reminding me of Clinton starting a war to distract us from getting blowjobs in the White House--and many other politicians, such as Trump, kicking up dust everywhere he can to distract us from what our Military Empire is doing around the world.

But enough said. Watch, listen and ponder, in the event you want to know how you've absolutely been brainwashed.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

