OEN's Ann Wright, notes in her OEN article, "No Chemical Attack in Douma, Two International Investigative Reporters in Douma Write" that "One America News, a conservative Christian TV network and supporter of President Trump, sent reporter Pearson Sharp into Syria to cover the reported chemical attack that killed 42 on the night of April 7. He arrived in Damascus the day before the US, the UK and France bombed three facilities in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in Douma. Pearson Sharp has made (at the time of the writing, two; another was published) TV reports from Douma. Sharp said that he spoke to 30 people in Douma that he picked out at random and no one heard of a chemical attack."
According to One America News, "People living in Syria are speaking out against media reports suggesting President Assad has planted informants to deny the Alleged chemical attack in Douma. One America's Pearson Sharp is in Syria and has this exclusive report."
Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves,
and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our
Guidelines and Policies,
we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access
of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
(You can only use the social login buttons before entering a comment.)