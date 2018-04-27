- Advertisement -

OEN's Ann Wright, notes in her OEN article, "No Chemical Attack in Douma, Two International Investigative Reporters in Douma Write" that "One America News, a conservative Christian TV network and supporter of President Trump, sent reporter Pearson Sharp into Syria to cover the reported chemical attack that killed 42 on the night of April 7. He arrived in Damascus the day before the US, the UK and France bombed three facilities in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in Douma. Pearson Sharp has made (at the time of the writing, two; another was published) TV reports from Douma. Sharp said that he spoke to 30 people in Douma that he picked out at random and no one heard of a chemical attack."