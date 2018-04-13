Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

On the passing of Susan DeMarco: A tribute

By       Message Jim Hightower       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Touching 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/13/18

Author 8272
Become a Fan
  (40 fans)

From Hightower Lowdown

From youtube.com: Audiobook Written By Jim Hightower and Susan DeMarco. {MID-279420}
Audiobook Written By Jim Hightower and Susan DeMarco.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Lucien Waite)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Susan DeMarco, 1943 - 2018

Some are born with good luck, but Lady Luck didn't bless me until I was 30 years old. She arrived in the form of a petite bundle of feistiness, inherent smarts, political savviness, personal warmth, playfulness, and beauty-- named Susan DeMarco.

On the first of April -- after some 45 years of teaming up in progressive/ populist battles against the big shots, bastards, and bullshitters who always try to run roughshod over workaday people and our democratic values -- DeMarco slipped away from me and all who loved her. I was alone with her when she drew her last breath, 18 hours after I asked the hospital to honor her previously-written directive that all life-support tubes be removed from her body.

Crushingly sad, of course, yet deeply rewarding, for she not only conquered the blood clot that had slammed into her brain, but also our society's high-tech medical imperative that she be held captive in her own damaged body.

- Advertisement -

And how very DeMarco that she managed to "fly away" on the 1st, which was both Easter Sunday and April Fools Day!

Tributes and heartfelt reminiscences have poured in from all over -- she would've been amazed that so many people appreciated her, her work, her assistance, and/or her example. One longtime Texas friend summed up the New Jersey native with the highest of Texan accolades: "She was mighty fine."

Even in death, DeMarco sent one last message of love to each of us, showing by example the importance of controlling one's own end time. She was able to die as she wanted only because she had previously signed three essential legal documents stating her wishes and empowering me to allow the hospital to let her die as she wished: (1) Durable Power of Attorney, (2) Declaration of Guardian, and (3) Advanced Directive to Physicians.

- Advertisement -

Life comes at us fast, often including an abrupt end of life. If you've not yet taken charge of that time for yourself, there are two useful resources to guide you...

First, a recent Medicare provision reimburses your own doctor for spending time during your physical exams to tell you about, discuss, and assist you -- free of charge -- with "Advance Care Planning."

Second, a how-to book titled Age Your Way -- written in plain language by a Registered Nurse, Debbie Pearson -- provides easy-to-follow info on the process.

Oh, one more thing I learned from my Dying-With-DeMarco experience is that it's not enough to have signed the end-of-life documents -- you also need someone who knows where they are when the time comes. Hospital officials cannot take your word that the documents exist. As I frantically attacked her "filing system" -- i.e., unmarked stacks of stuff -- I could hear her saying, "Come on, Hightower, time to go!" But, luckily, they were found, and because of that, she was able to depart on her own terms.

You and I can do it, too -- with just a little bit of planning ahead.

 

- Advertisement -

Touching 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jim Hightower is an American populist, spreading his message of democratic hope via national radio commentaries, columns, books, his award-winning monthly newsletter (The Hightower Lowdown) and barnstorming tours all across America.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trans-Pacific Partnership is not about free trade. It's a corporate coup d'etat -- against us!

The Post Office is not broke -- and it hasn't taken any of our tax money since 1971

The plutocrats who bankrolled the GOP primaries -- and what they want in return

Citizens United Against Citizens United: A Grassroots Campaign to Restore Democracy

The Audacity of Greed

The Trans-Pacific Trade Scam

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 