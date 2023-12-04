Sound of the bullets

The room was dark

Held his ground

You need not go

In front of the inevitable

Gathered up a large handful

Dreamed and planned and saved

Feeling his way with caution

I went back to my room

You need not go

Turned out the light

It was the mother

An interesting transition

Without restarting the bleeding

And there is always one

According to the fortunes of war

Hazy atmosphere

Two / twenty / two hundred of them synchronized

Eager to divert

She stared upward

Sudden decision to return

Almost meeting her now

Restless to be by himself

Resembling a wet bumble bee

A commentary on events

Tried to read

Sister, I am thirsty

The buses are still burning

Indeed, there is nothing

Affectionate and sociable

On this pitted road

Where is the pressure point?

A vastly disquieting smile

The room was dark

Hazy atmosphere

Running about amidst the flowers

To rent a villa for the shoot

Lay the child in the shade

He finished as he had begun

Asking the looking-glass

I have never heard of them

I dip the brush in water

But she always came back

Felt something new inside

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).