 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 20 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 12/4/23

On the dying leaf: sand-blasted commentary on events followed by "notes on this poem".

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

Feet in the Pacific
Feet in the Pacific
(Image by Ruth and Dave)   Details   DMCA

Sound of the bullets
The room was dark
Held his ground

You need not go

In front of the inevitable
Gathered up a large handful
Dreamed and planned and saved
Feeling his way with caution

I went back to my room

You need not go

Turned out the light

It was the mother

An interesting transition
Without restarting the bleeding
And there is always one
According to the fortunes of war

Hazy atmosphere
Two / twenty / two hundred of them synchronized
Eager to divert
She stared upward

Sudden decision to return
Almost meeting her now
Restless to be by himself
Resembling a wet bumble bee

A commentary on events
Tried to read
Sister, I am thirsty
The buses are still burning

Indeed, there is nothing
Affectionate and sociable
On this pitted road
Where is the pressure point?

A vastly disquieting smile
The room was dark
Hazy atmosphere
Running about amidst the flowers

To rent a villa for the shoot
Lay the child in the shade
He finished as he had begun
Asking the looking-glass

I have never heard of them
I dip the brush in water
But she always came back
Felt something new inside

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend