Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

On the Beach 2017

By       Message John Pilger     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/4/17

Author 72413
Become a Fan
  (77 fans)
From maxpixel.freegreatpicture.com: Mushroom Cloud Nuclear Explosion {MID-148594}
Mushroom Cloud Nuclear Explosion
(Image by maxpixel.freegreatpict...)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The US submarine captain says, "We've all got to die one day, some sooner and some later. The trouble always has been that you're never ready, because you don't know when it's coming. Well, now we do know and there's nothing to be done about it."

He says he will be dead by September. It will take about a week to die, though no one can be sure. Animals live the longest.

The war was over in a month. The United States, Russia and China were the protagonists. It is not clear if it was started by accident or mistake. There was no victor. The northern hemisphere is contaminated and lifeless now.

A curtain of radioactivity is moving south towards Australia and New Zealand, southern Africa and South America. By September, the last cities, towns and villages will succumb. As in the north, most buildings will remain untouched, some illuminated by the last flickers of electric light.

This is the way the world ends

Not with a bang but a whimper

These lines from T.S. Eliot's poem The Hollow Men appear at the beginning of Nevil Shute's novel, On the Beach, which left me close to tears. The endorsements on the cover said the same.

Published in 1957 at the height of the Cold War when too many writers were silent or cowed, it is a masterpiece. At first the language suggests a genteel relic; yet nothing I have read on nuclear war is as unyielding in its warning. No book is more urgent.

Some readers will remember the black and white Hollywood film starring Gregory Peck as the US Navy commander who takes his submarine to Australia to await the silent, formless spectre descending on the last of the living world.

I read On the Beach for the first time the other day, finishing it as the US Congress passed a law to wage economic war on Russia, the world's second most lethal nuclear power. There was no justification for this insane vote, except the promise of plunder.

The "sanctions" are aimed at Europe, too, mainly Germany, which depends on Russian natural gas and on European companies that do legitimate business with Russia. In what passed for debate on Capitol Hill, the more garrulous senators left no doubt that the embargo was designed to force Europe to import expensive American gas.

Their main aim seems to be war -- real war. No provocation as extreme can suggest anything else. They seem to crave it, even though Americans have little idea what war is. The Civil War of 1861-5 was the last on their mainland. War is what the United States does to others.

The only nation to have used nuclear weapons against human beings, they have since destroyed scores of governments, many of them democracies, and laid to waste whole societies -- the million deaths in Iraq were a fraction of the carnage in Indo-China, which President Reagan called "a noble cause" and President Obama revised as the tragedy of an "exceptional people." He was not referring to the Vietnamese.

Filming last year at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, I overheard a National Parks Service guide lecturing a school party of young teenagers. "Listen up," he said. "We lost 58,000 young soldiers in Vietnam, and they died defending your freedom."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

John Pilger grew up in Sydney, Australia. He has been a war correspondent, author and documentary film-maker. He is one of only two to win British journalism's highest award twice, for his work all over the world. On 1 November, he was awarded (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

You Are All Suspects Now. What Are You Going To Do About It?

The New Propaganda Is Liberal -- The New Slavery Is Digital

Why the rise of fascism is again the issue

The Assange Case Means That We Are All Suspects Now

From Hiroshima to Syria, the enemy whose name we dare not speak

Getting Assange: The Untold Story

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 4 fans, 4 articles, 11 quicklinks, 607 comments, 24 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

John, I remember watching the film "On the Beach" many decades ago. I had forgotten about it until this article. I remember not much about the film other than the nuclear devastation. But also how the idea of nuclear war startled and saddened me, even though it was fiction. But that fiction book could well become the "pre-truth" final book to fact and in retrospect, a prescient nonfiction book. Clumsily said, but you get the idea.

I look at all this stuff we are pushing a nuclear Russia with as a failing of 1st grade logic, reason, and rational. Is it possible that "the powers that be -- neocons, et al. -- " actually are ready for a nuclear war as they think they can "win" it? I have read a few times here at OEN that indeed thoughts like "winning" a nuclear confrontation -- that defy any sense -- is actually possible?

Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 7:26:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 86 fans, 53 articles, 58 quicklinks, 1583 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to David Watts:   New Content
There are neocon think tanks in DC pushing nuclear war as "winnable" - based on nothing. no scientific knowledge or evidence. The military - back before Bush 2 fired all of the sane generals and replaced them with evangelicals who believe in the rapture - has advised them that no nuclear war is winnable, and that Russia has a much higher capability now than during the cold war. There would be no life on earth, but for insects that can exist in high radioactivity.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 8:12:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 12 fans, 6 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1160 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I read "On the Beach" in 1960 when I was still in high school and it has stuck with me since. Americans are not exceptional in their gullibility, but the media and government are exceptional in their war mongering propaganda. Goebbels would be ecstatic. The fact that this course of action is much more likely to cause human extinction than the implied goal of American hegemony, makes the propagandists exceptionally exceptional.

My new book, not yet read, is "From MAD to Madness, Inside Pentagon Nuclear War Planning" by Paul Johnstone. A previous book, "Command and Control," by Eric Schlosser, opens a view into the insane mind set that deals with our nuclear weapons program. One has to fall through Alice's looking glass to find a place with so much insanity. Only Hillary and the neoliberals/neocons are much meaner and more lethal than the Red Queen and her army of cards.

I intend to enjoy every day until I see the bright light and mushroom cloud over the relatively nearby Trident submarine base.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 7:57:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 