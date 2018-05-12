Power of Story Send a Tweet        
On U.S. Imperialism, Capitalism and Fascism

From flickr.com: Keeping markets open and free {MID-292129}
Keeping markets open and .free.
(Image by U.S. Department of Defense Current Photos)   Permission   Details   DMCA
If you want to know the untold history of the U.S.A., then a good place to start is with the history of US imperialism in Asia from the mid-19th century until today. Not only will that reveal the history of the criminality of US foreign policy, but it will also reveal the true nature of U.S. capitalism, imperialism, fascism and U.S. wars of aggression: past, present and future.

For centuries the U.S. has preached that it believes in democracy, freedom and self-determination, but its actions towards other countries speak louder than words. Internationally the U.S. is a predator and a bully. It subjugates small countries, corrupts them by backing right-wing dictators, and enables death squads to commit mass murder of all suspected dissidents. During the First Cold War leftists, anti-colonialists, nationalists and intellectuals were called "communists" and imprisoned, tortured and executed. Now they are called "terrorists".

The foreign policy interests of the U.S. are to promote the neocolonial interests of U.S. corporations, and to project the financial and military power of the U.S. internationally. If the U.S. cannot bully a head of state into collaborating then it backs a military coup d'etats, stirs up internal violence with divide and conquer strategies, and covertly uses mercenaries to start civil wars. If all else fails it will find a pretext or a false flag to invade and overthrow an unfriendly government.

Because of past disasters in Korea, Vietnam, and Iraq the U.S. is hesitant to commit large numbers of U.S. boots on the ground. Instead it prefers the safety of "boots in the sky" with its domination of air power to bomb helpless countries into submission. If it cannot get a country to submit then it destroys it mercilessly as an example of the price that other countries will pay if they do not go along to get along with the U.S.A. The U.S. never gives up on its quest for control of worldwide capitalism. Any doubters of U.S. persistence need only to look to North Korea, Cuba and Iran.

U.S. foreign policy is the domain of the elites. The public busies itself with domestic issues, just trying to make a living and raise a family. Sometimes the elites of foreign policy let their masks slip to reveal their true nature. When Zbigniew Brzezinski said in 2009 that "today it is infinitely easier to kill a million people than to control a million people" he was not just intellectualizing, as if to teach a Harvard course on political science. Brzezinski was admitting to his personal responsibility for policies that have killed millions of people.

From flickr.com: Brzezinski with First Lady Rosalynn Carter and President Jimmy Carter. {MID-292131}
Brzezinski with First Lady Rosalynn Carter and President Jimmy Carter.
(Image by CSIS: Center for Strategic & International Studies)   Permission   Details   DMCA

It was Brzezinski that advised President Jimmy Carter to destabilize Afghanistan in the 1980's. At the time Afghanistan's communist government was modernizing the country, developing it economy, educating its people, and improving the standard of living for millions of Afghans. It was also advancing the rights and opportunities for women, which the U.S. is constantly touting as one of its cherished human rights concerns. It was Brzezinski's destabilization project that set women's rights back hundreds of years in Afghanistan. When human rights get in the way of U.S. foreign policy objectives, then human rights lose.

In 1979 Brzezinski's advised Carter to secretly authorize the CIA to give financial and military aid to further inflame Islamic fanatic mujahideen that were violently opposed to modernization. When the Soviet Union intervened militarily in support of the threatened Afghan government it was not an invasion. It was the legal response of Russia to a neighboring country that was asking for military aid against foreign backed insurgents. Today we see a similar Russian military assistance program in Syria for similar reasons against very similar villains.

Carter feigned indignation and outrage towards Russia and he put the freeze back into the Cold War. He decried the "invasion as a deliberate effort by a powerful atheistic government to subjugate an independent Islamic people", and Carter claimed it was a Russian plot to control Afghanistan's oil. Carter declared a U.S. boycott of the 1980 Moscow-hosted Olympics to punish Russia, and by doing so he dashed the dreams of U.S. athletes that had been training for 4 years in preparation for the Olympic Games. A good time was had by all in Moscow without the U.S. participation. U.S. athletes were sacrificed as pawns in Brzezinski's game of the Grand Chessboard. It is a blood soaked chessboard where the masters see flesh and blood people as objects to be toyed with.

What Brzezinski and Carter did was to set a trap that the Soviets fell into when they sent their military into Afghanistan. The trap had been laid before the Russian "invasion", and not afterwards as Brzezinski would brag years later in a 1998 interview with Le Nouvel Observateur:

"Brzezinski: Yes. According to the official version of history, CIA aid to the Mujahiddin began during 1980, that is to say, after the Soviet army invaded Afghanistan on December 24, 1979. But the reality, closely guarded until now, is completely otherwise: Indeed, it was July 3, 1979 that President Carter signed the first directive for secret aid to the opponents of the pro-Soviet regime in Kabul. And that very day, I wrote a note to the president in which I explained to him that in my opinion this aid was going to induce a Soviet military intervention."

Carter and Brzezinski were overjoyed that the U.S. would then have the sweet revenge of giving Russia a bloody Vietnam experience. Carter and Brzezinski gave Afghanistan a Vietnam experience too, in which millions of people were killed.

Once events in Afghanistan were set into motion, then Carter and Brzezinski added gasoline to the inflamed Islamic fanatics with billions of dollars in U.S. military support funneled through Pakistan. Thousands of mercenaries from Arab countries poured into Afghanistan to join the fight and get paid too. They were called "Afghan-Arabs". The Brzezinski-Carter scheme would be continued under President Reagan and led to the destruction of Afghanistan, the re-subjugation of Afghan women, and millions of Afghan civilian victims of war. Afghanistan never recovered but from its ashes rose up the Taliban and al Qaeda. The mysteries surrounding the attacks on the U.S. of September 11th 2001 are unresolved. Regardless of whodunit the attacks of 9/11 would be used as justification by President W. Bush to launch another invasion of Afghanistan.

Brzezinski's egotism to show how smart he thought he was is the smoking gun of George Orwell's famous quote:

David is a progressive columnist writing on economic, political and social issues. His articles have been published by The Greanville Post, The Real News Network, Truth Out, Consortium News, OpEdNews, Pravda, Russia Insider and many other (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Michael Payne

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 80 fans, 441 articles, 2278 comments


An excellent, factual, objective description of a government that has created and is following an agenda of endless war. I couldn't agree more. As I've said many times America is a great and wonderful country but, very unfortunately, it has a highly aggressive, very hubristic U.S. government that is intent on world control.

For those who would strongly disagree with and object to your observations I would just say that the truth is often hard to accept, it is painful to accept. We can try to escape from the truth but it shall always prevail

Submitted on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 4:09:36 PM

Mohammad Ala

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 9 fans, 16 articles, 20 quicklinks, 638 comments


Big salute to David for this article, his time and devotion to peace.

Submitted on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 4:14:59 PM

Nelson Wight

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2530 comments


Extraordinary, thorough workmanship, DW

Submitted on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 4:47:55 PM

Jerry Lobdill

(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 21 fans, 35 articles, 95 quicklinks, 2772 comments, 19 diaries


This article tells the truth about capitalism. It is not a pretty story unless you are a member of the 1%.



Submitted on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 5:00:29 PM

Kenneth Johnson

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 18 fans, 11 articles, 8 quicklinks, 2353 comments


David never seems to outdo himself; he merely remains on Level 1.

(or - this is even better than 'My Pet Goat'.)

Submitted on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 5:19:45 PM

David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 42 fans, 63 articles, 277 quicklinks, 2956 comments


Thank you Michael, Mohammad, Nelson, Jerry and Ken for you comments.

Submitted on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 6:00:25 PM

George King

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 15 fans, 19 articles, 2253 comments, 1 diaries


Another delectable gem from the Pear Tree. Thank you David.

How do you get this through the "Ministry of Truth" and its "Ministry of Records" if indeed it is possible? I don't think most Americans (however it is just important to all world citizens as well) will even pay attention to the gist of the article. However the following paragraph's info may at least have the ability to get through considering "It is hard to get a man to understand some thing if his salary depends on not understanding".

"The U.S. public has become immune to its government killing millions of Koreans, Vietnamese, Afghans, and Arabs, as long as it does not interrupt with the public's busy daily lives. The opportunity costs to the American people is costing them universal healthcare, affordable higher education, modern mass transportation, and economic security in old age, but the public does not seem to notice, and cannot connect the dots. They still think that the U.S. has the highest standard of living in the world. The reality is that the U.S. comes in at about 19thon everything from the infant mortality rate to high speed internet; except military spending and political prisoners at which the U.S. is number one".

Submitted on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 6:36:28 PM

