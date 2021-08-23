On Developing a Model Announcement for Churches in This COVID Era

Perhaps you are a follower of Jesus who attended church in person or on-line these days. Perhaps you, like me, have been perplexed at churches who make little to no mention of the congregation's stance on COVID, safety, and fellowship in the Lord. So, with that in mind, I offer my own Model Announcement.

"For some time now, the leaders of this church, its women and men who care about this body of believers, have been studying the encroachment of the COVID-19 virus around us. We know that many of you are doing the same, and that you are taking precautions to ensure your health and those of your family and friends.

For us as a body of believers, it is important to orient ourselves toward the sacred texts for work and worship. We do so now, and in a few short words, our task is to love one another for love is of God for God is love. By this the world will know that we are disciples because we love one another.

We live in a specific state, county, and community. If someone is watching on-line this morning, the numbers will perhaps vary with where you are.

While there are a number of reputable web sites to go to for information, we encourage you to go to the Center for Disease Control's web page: click here.

In this web page, you can discover national trends and data as well as on down to your county.

Here where we live, once you get to the link above, type in your state, and ours is ________.

Next, type in your county. Our county is _____________.

The percentage of citizens 12 years of age and up who have received at least one shot is _____ and the percentage of those who have received both shots is ___________.

There you will see that our county transmission rate is ____________.

Over the last seven days, we have seen an increase of ___________.

The current number of infected persons is _____________.

Our positivity rate is _____________ and that is an increase/decrease of ____________.

Our new hospitalization rate is _________ and that is an increase/decrease of ________.

The number of beds used for COVID in our hospitals is __________ and is an increase/decrease of _______________.

More information is found there.

