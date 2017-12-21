Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   5 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

On Dark Nights in America and Women's Wisdom

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Tammie Fowles       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 4   Must Read 3   Well Said 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/21/17

Author 21341


Tammie Fowles
(Image by Tammie Fowles)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
Of Dark Nights in America and Women's Wisdom

As winter settles in and deepens here in Maine, I am painfully aware that we in the United States have entered into a very cold, dark, and perilous time, one that leaves me with an almost perpetual sense of carrying a leaden ball lodged within the center of my stomach. My heart aches, and my jaw regularly clenches in anger and frustration, and I am all too often these days navigating this sweet little life of mine within the constraints of grief and sorrow. And this pain, while different, is similar in some ways to how I felt while I was caring for my mother before she died of lung cancer. She wasn't entirely lost to me yet, but with each day I felt her slipping further away from me, and the anticipation of her passing left me feeling hollow, heavy, and empty.

The growing threats to my grandchildren's health, security, and to their very futures leaves me grief-stricken, and the daily assaults on my democracy, my planet, and to a way of life that I had the luxury of taking for granted for so long, has left me in a nauseating state of shock and disbelief. I fumble for words, search for answers, and ache for hope.

The outcome of the 2016 election should not have left me blindsided. As in the case of most catastrophes, there were warnings of the coming disaster, foreshadowing's of what would eventually arise. There were calamities in the Midwest where countless Americans lost jobs, homes, dignity, health insurance, and faith, who struggled to survive in an abandoned segment of the country that would eventually be deemed "the landscape of despair."

- Advertisement -

There were so many betrayals of middle-class Americans perpetrated in this "flawed democracy" by parties that were no longer found credible or trustworthy by many of the people they claimed to serve. My America became a place where laws were shaped and land and lives diminished or destroyed by greed and big money; where economic and social inequality continued to grow at astounding rates; where corporations were granted the rights of citizens, and the pursuit of profit became the great axis upon which our broken world turned.

I tell myself that there have been other dark days in America -- slavery, the great depression, McCarthyism, the Vietnam war, the assassinations of Lincoln, Martin Luther King, and the Kennedys, the shame of Watergate and other calamities that don't immediately come to mind. I tell myself that I cannot give into the despair that seems to be constantly peering over my shoulder, and climbing into bed with me at night. I coax myself into doing the "next right thing" -- writing a letter to my senator, showing up at my representative's office, following the instructions of Moveon and Indivisible. I'm bone tired though. I want to curl up with a novel, turn off the news, focus on my own privileged life. I can't begin to express how tempted I am to throw up my hands in surrender in spite of the fact that I've barely gotten started.

How do they manage to keep going, those activists that have spent entire lifetimes fighting for social and economic justice, clean water and air, and governmental accountability? There have always been too many of 'us' and too few of 'them.' By 'them' I mean the ones who have kept fighting, and by 'us,' I am referring to the ones (like myself) who have lived our lives for the most part in oblivion, striving primarily for our own security and success, and for that of our loved ones. 'Us' meaning those who are sympathetic enough to shed a tear, make a modest financial contribution, or say a prayer for the suffering of others, but for the most part then quickly turn away. And now, in large part, I suspect, because of those of 'us' who were distracted by our own interests and ambitions, those other 'them's' -- the ones who possess the lion's share of wealth, power, and privilege -- may have managed to purchase our country and close the deal.

- Advertisement -

I'm not by nature an optimist, pessimism appears to be as fixed in my genes as the brown eyes that I inherited from my ancestors, and that peer back at me at each Byram family gathering. And yet, I am aware with every weary fiber of my being that permanently giving into despair is not a viable option. I tell myself that I need to stay strong, stay motivated, stay the course. I reassure myself that it's alright to feel the despair, anger, frustration, and anxiety that gets kindled within me with just about every new news cycle, providing that I don't surrender to it. But most of all, I draw from the wise women both living and now past who have weathered their own individual and collective dark nights, and had some understanding of how to navigate them.

Clarissa Pinkola Estes, analyst and author of Women Who Run with the Wolves, cautions that during dark times we have a tendency to concentrate on all that is broken and unmended in our world, an inclination that only serves to weaken and disempower us. She urges us to not lose heart, that we must stand up and show our souls, and promises that "we were made for these times." Every heartache, disappointment, injustice, failure, and triumph that we have faced along the singular paths that each of us has traveled, has served to prepare us for days such as these.

Audre Lorde, writer, and activist informs us that combatting despair doesn't mean turning away from or minimizing the enormity and danger that is posed by the forces that we are up against, but that we must teach, fight and survive with the greatest resource available to us -- our very own selves. It means acknowledging both the enemies without as well as those that dwell within us -- the voices that live in our own heads that warn that we are not strong enough, wealthy enough, smart enough, young enough, old enough, advantaged enough, numerous enough to win. It means heeding our wise ancestor, Alice Walker's warning that "the most common way people give up their power is by thinking that they don't have any," that we believe her when she tells us that we each contain our own unique form of genius, and that "a people do not throw their geniuses away. If they do, it is our duty as witnesses to the future to collect them again for the sake of our children. If necessary, bone by bone." Not giving into despair means recognizing that our work now is not an isolated mission, but a continuation of the sacred and often brutal labor of women who came before us to claim their power, their voices, their rights, and to protect the very earth upon which we each tread and depend. Within this context our struggle has meaning beyond our own individual lives -- it did not begin with our births and will not end with our deaths. It means that we must not surrender to despair, we must push through it -- and beyond it.

Th role of an activist is hard, long, and painful, and is, as Rebecca Solnit observed, ""not a journey to the corner store, but a plunge into the dark." Solnit understands that many of us have been so much better at "imagining the end of the world, which is so much easier than the strange sidelong paths of change in a world without end." On my darkest days, I am most definitely among those with vivid and terrible fantasies of the end of my democracy, my country as I know it, of my grandchildren's hopeful futures, and the slow, heartbreaking death of my unspeakably terrible, and immeasurably beautiful planet. When I surrender to my worst nightmares, I am so overcome with anger and heartbreak that there is little room for the sweet, elusive dreams that I so dearly want to hold onto. I am anchored by my grief, head down in surrender, frozen in the claustrophobic territory of despair. And here I remain, until finally, I am called forward again by the voices of women like that of musician and activist, Joan Baez, who urges me onward with her bold assertion that there is an antidote to my despair, and that antidote is action.

Corinne McLaughlin, author, educator, and director of the Center for Visionary Leadership advises that acknowledging and honoring what is right and good and beautiful about our country is as important as what we currently resist, feel threatened by, and hate about what is rising within it. That we must create a vision for what we fight for to stand firmly beside that which we are fighting against, and that we nurture ourselves and one another as we struggle to give birth to our dreams for a more just, more equitable, kinder world. And author and activist, Terry Tempest Williams gently reminds us, "Finding beauty in a broken world is creating beauty in a world we find."

And then there are those brave and constant spirits of the women who share my own tiny piece of the universe here in Maine -- women like Patricia Fogg, Jennifer Jones, Kim Simmons, Anne Marie, and Stacy Leafsong. Unless you live in Maine, these names will most likely be unknown to you, although you too are blessed with women who bare different names but share the same remarkable dedication and resolve. These women walk beside us. They teach us, implore us, inform us, and urge us on. They live and work among us -- and they are among the best of us. It is these beautiful, strong, determined women who give me hope, strength and shore up my faltering resolve. And so, here I have it -- famous women, wise women, my neighbors and friends, living and dead women -- my village, my tribe, my hope. They are my light in the darkness and a timeless reminder that, in the words of Annie Dillard, "There is no one but us. There is no one to send, not a clean hand or a pure heart on the face of the earth or in the earth -- only us" unfit, not yet ready, having each of us chosen wrongly, made a false start, yielded to impulse and the tangled comfort of pleasures, and grown exhausted, unable to seek the thread, weak and uninvolved. But there is no one but us. There never has been."

- Advertisement -

And so I go on"

Tammie Byram Fowles

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 4   Must Read 3   Well Said 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Tammie Fowles is a psychotherapist, celebrant, and author currently practicing in Lewiston, Maine.. She has a Masters degree in Social Work and a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology and is a certified celebrant. She is the author of "BirthQuake: The (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rewriting our Stories

Does Wendell Potter Both Mirror the Worst, and Model the Best in Ourselves?

To Theodore on the Day of the People's Climate March

Break Down or Break Through? Part One

Break Down or Break Through? Part Two

We have the Story Wrong - There's More Work Than Ever!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Tammie Fowles

Become a Fan
Author 21341

(Member since Sep 8, 2008), 8 articles, 4 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

How do we hold onto hope during this dark night in America?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 at 5:24:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 7 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 688 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Tammie Fowles:   New Content

At least you are now asking these questions that so many of our people have never asked; that's a start.

Yes - activism is the most heartbreaking and unrewarding thing a person can choose because you cannot go to sleep in your mind or heart. But there are occasional wins - and they give hope to go on. All i can say is, it's a balance between knowing when to act and when to rest - and knowing that NONE of us gets long rest now, because we as a nation were asleep for most of our U.S. History and corruption has won. But there's always an underground, always people doing what's right, helping someone in worse conditions, etc. We must focus on that.

Pick something, anything. Something small at first. Something local and something bigger - align it with your biggest passions and greatest sorrow - because they are one and the same. For me it's the environment and the voiceless beings within it subject to capricious and thoughtless cruelty by the human race. For you it may be something else; protecting kids from pedophiles, women's rights, poverty, exposing corruption - there is so much. It can be listening to someone and feeling empathy and letting them know they are not alone. Any small act of kindness or advocacy counts.

No matter how pointless and hopeless it seems (and it does!) we must not give in to this constant despair, but fight to remain and to become the best of what it means to be human. We could learn a lot from our Indigenous Nations - they circle up in council and we women (and men) need to do the same; break the grid of the patriarchal hierarchy, circle up, and feel and speak with our hearts - which means feeling the pain too and letting it soften us in the right ways. There is no other way. Prayer, however it is for anyone, helps.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 at 7:22:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 19 fans, 3 articles, 14117 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Tammie Fowles:   New Content

What do you think about Diane Russell, she seems to be running for the position of Maine Governor?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 8:25:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 425 articles, 1440 quicklinks, 4923 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Thanks for the reminder about these powerful women. The pendulum is indeed swinging back, from patriarchy toward more feminine powers, just at the darkest hour. The results of the Nov elections in VA and other states show us that change is happening, more compassionate progressives - not only women, although there are many, but also men with more balanced "feminine" attributes of compassion, team spirit and creativity in problem solving -- are winning elections than ever before...these are the mile-markers on the path.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 3:41:33 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
gunnar kullenberg

Become a Fan
Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 7 fans, 960 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
...this was not for me to read

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 10:49:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 