On Contact: American fascists and the Christian Right

From RT
Chris Hedges
(Image by theNerdPatrol from flickr) Details DMCA
On the show this week, Chris Hedges talks to the Rev. Dr. Mel White about the Christian Right, which Hedges describes as "a homegrown fascist movement." It has been organizing to take political power for decades, he says. During the Trump administration, it seized senior positions in the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government - a move violating US Constitutional powers of separation of Church and State. In his book 'American Fascists: The Christian Right and the War on America', Hedges states that there are 70 million evangelical Christians in the United States, representing about 25 percent of the population, and that, between them, they attend more than 200,000 Evangelical churches. Polls indicate that about 40 percent of respondents believe in the Bible as the "actual word of God," and that it is "to be taken literally, word for word."