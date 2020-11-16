 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 11/16/20

On Contact: American fascists and the Christian Right

From RT

Chris Hedges
(Image by theNerdPatrol from flickr)

On the show this week, Chris Hedges talks to the Rev. Dr. Mel White about the Christian Right, which Hedges describes as "a homegrown fascist movement." It has been organizing to take political power for decades, he says. During the Trump administration, it seized senior positions in the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government - a move violating US Constitutional powers of separation of Church and State. In his book 'American Fascists: The Christian Right and the War on America', Hedges states that there are 70 million evangelical Christians in the United States, representing about 25 percent of the population, and that, between them, they attend more than 200,000 Evangelical churches. Polls indicate that about 40 percent of respondents believe in the Bible as the "actual word of God," and that it is "to be taken literally, word for word."

 

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 12:55:34 AM
This is an interesting interview. There are not many journalists as equipped to deal with matter religious as Chris. I confess that asserting that Evangelical Christians are fascists rings true enough, although I had not thought about it until Chris connected some dots for me.

I thought to myself, that the Evangelicals surely do not equate fundamentalism with fascism, but Hitler did.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 at 12:55:34 AM

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 8:12:36 PM
For many decades, most people who spout the term "religious freedom" mean exactly the opposite. What they mean is the "freedom" to impose their religious views on others.

With Biblical literalists, there are people who have the knowledge to counter one Biblical argument with another, and some do so publicly. Mike Rivage-Seul is one of the most prominent authors that does this here on OEN, but there are others.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 8:12:36 PM

