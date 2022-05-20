Bush's Freudian Confession on Iraq

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.
Protest against George W. Bush speaking at Beth El synagogue in St. Louis Park
Oh my God. It happened. I can't believe it really happened.
During a speech in Dallas at Southern Methodist University's George W Bush Presidential Center on Wednesday, the man himself, George W Bush, did the best thing ever. I am pretty sure it is the single best thing that has ever happened. I do not believe I am exaggerating when I say that.
"The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of Ukraine."
Sahil Kapur @sahilkapur
May 19th 2022
And then it got even better. After correcting himself with a nervous chuckle, Bush broke the tension in the empire-loyal crowd with the words, "Iraq too. Anyway." He then quipped that he is 75 years old, leaning harder on his "Aw shucks gee willikers I'm such a goofball" persona than he ever has in his entire life.
There are not enough shoes in the universe to respond to this correctly.
One of the many, many interesting things about this occurrence is the likelihood that Bush's words tumbled out in the way they did because he's either heard a lot of criticisms of his invasion or has been thinking a lot about them; a familiar neural pathway would explain why his brain chose the exact worst word he could possibly swap out for "Ukraine" in that moment. This would be a small light in the darkness for we ordinary folk who oppose war and love peace, because it suggests that even the worst empire managers cannot fully insulate themselves from our criticisms.
Michael Tracey @mtracey
