OpEdNews Op Eds   

Bush's Freudian Confession on Iraq

By (Page 1 of 2 pages) 4 comments
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Protest against George W. Bush speaking at Beth El synagogue in St. Louis Park
Protest against George W. Bush speaking at Beth El synagogue in St. Louis Park
(Image by Fibonacci Blue from flickr)   Details   DMCA
 

Oh my God. It happened. I can't believe it really happened.

During a speech in Dallas at Southern Methodist University's George W Bush Presidential Center on Wednesday, the man himself, George W Bush, did the best thing ever. I am pretty sure it is the single best thing that has ever happened. I do not believe I am exaggerating when I say that.

While criticizing Russia for having rigged elections and shutting out political opposition (which would already be hilarious coming from any American in general and Bush in particular), the 43rd president made the following comment:

"The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of Ukraine."

Sahil Kapur @sahilkapur

Former President George W. Bush: "The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean of Ukraine."

May 19th 2022

66,604 Retweets228,587 Likes

And then it got even better. After correcting himself with a nervous chuckle, Bush broke the tension in the empire-loyal crowd with the words, "Iraq too. Anyway." He then quipped that he is 75 years old, leaning harder on his "Aw shucks gee willikers I'm such a goofball" persona than he ever has in his entire life.

And Bush's audience laughed. They thought it was great. A president who launched an illegal invasion that killed upwards of a million people (probablywayupwards) openly confessing to doing what every news outlet in the western world has spent the last three months shrieking its lungs out about Putin doing was hilarious to them.

There are not enough shoes in the universe to respond to this correctly.

As comedian John Fugelsang put it, "George W. Bush didn't do a Freudian slip. He did a Freudian Confession."

One of the many, many interesting things about this occurrence is the likelihood that Bush's words tumbled out in the way they did because he's either heard a lot of criticisms of his invasion or has been thinking a lot about them; a familiar neural pathway would explain why his brain chose the exact worst word he could possibly swap out for "Ukraine" in that moment. This would be a small light in the darkness for we ordinary folk who oppose war and love peace, because it suggests that even the worst empire managers cannot fully insulate themselves from our criticisms.

Michael Tracey @mtracey

Speaking of George W. Bush and Iraq, the current president was also instrumental in bringing about that war -- not just by voting for it, but by using his pulpit as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to advocate for it. But today he's got Ukraine all figured out

Next Page  1  |  2

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
4 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Lance Ciepiela

George W Bush - "Crimes of Aggression" #VERDICT "they acted with deceit and with falsehood" - #IraqWar "Misleading the American People and Members of Congress to Believe Iraq Posed an Imminent Security Threat" to the United States "Fraudulent Justification" Article II - #AnAmericanChilcotReport.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 1:41:02 AM

Jill Herendeen

Well, to be fair, the US isn't the most tyrannical POS country in the world JUST because its people are lied-to 24/7; surely having wildly-regressive taxation, the IMPOSSIBILITY of voting the bums out (because we're not ALLOWED to count the votes), and a Constitution which is interpreted to say its ppl have a right to nice things but ONLY if they can afford them out-of-pocket, play their roles.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 5:53:11 AM

Jim Arnold

It's fun to celebrate our compassion for victims of an adversary. No fun at all to feel discomfort when confronted with our own country's war crimes.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 12:35:51 AM

Nelson Wight

HOWDY, JIM - greetings from the east

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 7:13:52 AM

