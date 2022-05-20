Bush's Freudian Confession on Iraq

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



Protest against George W. Bush speaking at Beth El synagogue in St. Louis Park

(Image by Fibonacci Blue from flickr) Details DMCA



Oh my God. It happened. I can't believe it really happened.

During a speech in Dallas at Southern Methodist University's George W Bush Presidential Center on Wednesday, the man himself, George W Bush, did the best thing ever. I am pretty sure it is the single best thing that has ever happened. I do not believe I am exaggerating when I say that.

While criticizing Russia for having rigged elections and shutting out political opposition (which would already be hilarious coming from any American in general and Bush in particular), the 43rd president made the following comment :

"The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of Ukraine."