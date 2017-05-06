- Advertisement -

Paraphrased BY KEVIN A. STODA

The following is largely a paraphrase of an address given at IMPROVING TEACHING QUALITY 1: a SYMPOSIUM held at ROTANA RESORT, SALALAH, and Oman on 10 April 2017. (The English Language Center at Salalah College of Technology, under the guidance of Mr. Saeed Al-Mashikhi, Head of the ELC and the Chairman of the Steering Committee, had organized the symposium at Salalah Rotana Resort, entitled "Improving Teaching Quality 1".)

Dr. Faical Hamadi Ben Khalifa, the Director of Foundation Programs at Dhofar University, spoke on the need for more awareness, training, and growth related to emotional intelligence in Oman's curricula development and in Oman' s practices in education at all levels in the country.

We all have at least two parts of our brains functioning at all times: (1) the thinking brain as well as (2) the emotional brain. In our mind there is a great link evident between these two areas of brain functioning.

Emotions are typically instinctive. Thus, the emotional brain responds to an event more quickly than does the thinking brain or thinking mind. On the one hand, the "thinking mind" may be 'thinking' about emotions that are perceived while, on the other hand, feelings have already been acting out on this emotion and our connected thoughts at those same moments.

We educators--when in the classroom--are dealing with all kinds of individuals with their thinking and feeling components in action, too. Students for example come in to any class with some sort of idea as to what their "best-teacher-ever was"--and sometimes we are being called on to emulate them.

One student might say that the best teacher must be interesting, encouraging, and knowledgeable. Another student expects the teacher to be an expert, too, but also very patient, personable, and/or approachable. Still another student expects a teacher to be "exceptionally considerate" while at the same time that instructor must also be very inspiring. Interestingly, most of these expectations from our students concerning the anticipated instructor are in the arena of emotions--i.e. much more so than in the realm of thinking.

In short, emotional intelligence (EI) is neither a touchy-feely sort of awareness nor skill. Nor is EI only a wise-thinking "appreciation of others emotions". Emotional Intelligence is a sophisticated awareness among a set of thinking skills which enable a learner and an instructor to navigate their world as actors in a variety of fields but usually in a more peaceful, objective but emotionally aware manner. [1] In summary, EI, thus, enables people/students/teachers to navigate cultural and societal changes successfully as well as enabling people to move within other cultures (as well as in their own community in which they grew up).

WHAT IS EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE?

(1) Emotional Intelligence is about managing one's own emotions.

(2) Emotional Intelligence is about establishing positive emotions between us and others.

Daniel Goleman originally identified five major components of Emotional Intelligence.

Self-Awareness, i.e. in terms of Emotional Intelligence, means first to be aware of the emotions that reside in you. It also means applying some emotional intelligence traits to form some sort of emotional literacy.

