Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Old Journalism gives lying politicians a platform to lie and misinform (VIDEO)

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/12/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)
- Advertisement -

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) appeared on Morning Joe. His interview illustrates why old-style journalism is responsible for an American population that is misinformed.

This type of polite journalism where the politician lies through his teeth and the journalist simply reiterates a question without giving the audience the truth hurts America.

"Congressman, it's Heidi," said panelist Heidi Przybyla. "You spoke about the debt in the Omni bill. Let's talk about the debt in the tax cut bill because in that CBO report it says that the tax bill itself will add one point nine trillion to the debt over the next decade We were made a lot of specific promises on this tax cut bill that it would pay for itself and it would generate more revenue, that it would generate a four thousand dollar pay raise per worker, and now we're seeing that a lot of the money is just going to corporate buybacks."

- Advertisement -

"A lot of it is going to employees too," the congressman lied. We have all kinds of employers in our district giving raises to their employees. And letting families keep more of their money is a darn good thing. So I don't buy into this idea that letting the American people keep their money somehow is a cost to the government. I think it is just good policy letting you keep what you've earned, letting the economy grow, which in fact it is growing, much faster than in the previous ten years."

"But four thousand dollars per person congressman," Heidi interjected. "And that the bill would pay for itself. Those were specific promises."

"The problem with the deficit and the debt is spending," the lying congressman continued. "It's not letting people keep their money; it's not tax cuts, it's spending. Those tax cuts are good. They are gonna produce better economic growth. We know that. And people are getting to keep more of their money. Corporations are talking about what they've given to their employees. All those are positive things. The problem is spending. And the bill that we passed three weeks ago was a big problem because we increased discretionary spending higher than any bill in the last ten years with the exception of the Obama stimulus package."

- Advertisement -

"All right congressman Jim Jordan," replied Mika Brzezinski. "Thanks for being on this morning."

The last word on the topic Americans heard was an unrefuted diatribe by a lying politician. Paul Krugman proved what Heidi was saying definitively, and that is the last word Americans should have heard. Unfortunately, the mainstream media seem content in leaving these liars unchallenged. And that is why alternative media like "Politics Done Right," I am self-serving here, is a must. We tell it like it is.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Is Senator Corker building case for removing Trump via 25th Amendment?

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Democrat stops CNN Host cold as she appeased Trump admin's felonies (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 