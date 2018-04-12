- Advertisement -

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) appeared on Morning Joe. His interview illustrates why old-style journalism is responsible for an American population that is misinformed.

This type of polite journalism where the politician lies through his teeth and the journalist simply reiterates a question without giving the audience the truth hurts America.

"Congressman, it's Heidi," said panelist Heidi Przybyla. "You spoke about the debt in the Omni bill. Let's talk about the debt in the tax cut bill because in that CBO report it says that the tax bill itself will add one point nine trillion to the debt over the next decade We were made a lot of specific promises on this tax cut bill that it would pay for itself and it would generate more revenue, that it would generate a four thousand dollar pay raise per worker, and now we're seeing that a lot of the money is just going to corporate buybacks."

"A lot of it is going to employees too," the congressman lied. We have all kinds of employers in our district giving raises to their employees. And letting families keep more of their money is a darn good thing. So I don't buy into this idea that letting the American people keep their money somehow is a cost to the government. I think it is just good policy letting you keep what you've earned, letting the economy grow, which in fact it is growing, much faster than in the previous ten years."

"But four thousand dollars per person congressman," Heidi interjected. "And that the bill would pay for itself. Those were specific promises."

"The problem with the deficit and the debt is spending," the lying congressman continued. "It's not letting people keep their money; it's not tax cuts, it's spending. Those tax cuts are good. They are gonna produce better economic growth. We know that. And people are getting to keep more of their money. Corporations are talking about what they've given to their employees. All those are positive things. The problem is spending. And the bill that we passed three weeks ago was a big problem because we increased discretionary spending higher than any bill in the last ten years with the exception of the Obama stimulus package."

"All right congressman Jim Jordan," replied Mika Brzezinski. "Thanks for being on this morning."

The last word on the topic Americans heard was an unrefuted diatribe by a lying politician. Paul Krugman proved what Heidi was saying definitively, and that is the last word Americans should have heard. Unfortunately, the mainstream media seem content in leaving these liars unchallenged. And that is why alternative media like "Politics Done Right," I am self-serving here, is a must. We tell it like it is.