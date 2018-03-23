Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Oh my god, John Bolton named Trump's new National Security Adviser

By       Message Dave Lefcourt       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

From youtube.com: Trump picks John Bolton to replace McMaster as national security adviser President Donald Trump selected John Bolton to replace H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser. Here is a look at Bolton's background. {MID-269399}
Trump picks John Bolton to replace McMaster as national security adviser President Donald Trump selected John Bolton to replace H.R. McMaster as National Security Adviser. Here is a look at Bolton's background.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: USA TODAY)   Permission   Details   DMCA
John Bolton after President Trump named him new National Security Adviser replacing H.R. McMaster

Oh my god. The "Donald" just named John Bolton as his national security advisor replacing H.R. McMaster.

This is like putting an NRA stooge in charge of policing an anti-war rally. Armed and ready to take out any protester.

Remember Bolton is the guy before he was named a recess appointee as US ambassador to the UN -"Dubya" Bush knew Bolton would never receive Senate confirmation- had said, "If the UN secretary building in New York lost ten storey's it wouldn't make a bit of difference".

Then of course Bolton was a strong advocate to "Dubya's" invasion of Iraq in March 2003.

Though Bolton wasn't an original signee to the 1990's"Project for the New American Century"-the neo-con blueprint to destroy Iraq, Syria, then Iran- his comments advocating regime change in all those countries makes him fully in line with the Project's signatories.

So what can one say positively about this unreconstructed neo-con? Absolutely nothing.

Also Bolton doesn't have to go before the Senate to gain confirmation. He'll be right in the Trumpster's ear advocating whatever mayhem comes to his mind.

Reading this latest move by Trump hit like a ton of bricks. It was like Trump was rummaging through a manure pile-I suppose fertilizer for the White House Rose Garden-and found Bolton sticking his head out from under it. Hmm, the "Donald" must've thought he'll be good fertilizer for the Rose Garden as well as be my new national security advisor.

Sorry for the sarcasm but with Bolton he might suggest placing a stick of dynamite under the seat of Kim Jong-un when Trump meets the Korean leader in May. However Bolton wouldn't be in the vicinity. He'd do a Dick Cheney and be in some undisclosed location.

Seriously, when I think of a leader he's, she's of course a decision maker. He also knows how to delegate. He knows he can't do it all and must trust those under him. He wants loyalty and has people around him who are on his wavelength. But he also has the inner strength to want people around him who take divergent views to his own so he'll be able to reflect on the decisions he'll have to make. He has strong ethical character and realizes compromise is necessary at times. And political ideology has no place in the decision making process i.e. one doesn't make a decision based on ideology when facts refute that ideology.

"Dubya"-the antithesis of a leader-knew Saddam Hussein's Iraq had no WMD and he certainly wasn't in league with Osama bin Laden. But the ideological decision had already been made to invade Iraq. Saddam not having any WMD was irrelevant.

I believe Bolton is this type of character to push his war thirsty neo-con ideology in Trump's ear and Trump being the weak character he is will follow Bolton's recommendations.

That's a recipe for war.

 

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 154 articles, 3253 quicklinks, 14001 comments, 180 diaries


Every time I think things can't get worse, I merely have to wait for the next day's headlines--though this one is a quantum leap to the inner circle of hell.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 23, 2018 at 4:00:20 PM

Mohammad Ala

Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 9 fans, 15 articles, 19 quicklinks, 581 comments


The most reckless person in American Public Life.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 23, 2018 at 4:14:09 PM

gunnar kullenberg

Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 8 fans, 1169 comments


...again, the nauseating weakness of "democracy"...


I believe (for the moment) that it is Trump's intent to "scare the Europeans"...into agreeing to changes in the Iran deal...but it doesn't matter -- even if they do (agree to changes), Iran has clearly said, it won't agree to any changes, so deal will be cancelled and soon...


And then the Zionist War Machine will kick in...the aim is same as before -- destroying Iran "for the sake of Israel"...and for that sickeningly criminal "purpose" all life on this planet will be threatened...


THIS...is what "democracy" is good for -- protecting criminal elites from the petty concerns of "the little people" so that they, the "elites", can pursue their own games of Ultimate Power...

Submitted on Friday, Mar 23, 2018 at 4:15:12 PM

Mohammad Ala

Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 9 fans, 15 articles, 19 quicklinks, 581 comments


An article by Juan Cole.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 23, 2018 at 4:28:50 PM

Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3637 comments


Hope this latest appointment disabuses a few OEN readers of the "Hillary the Hawk versus Donald the Dove" notion.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 23, 2018 at 5:49:31 PM

Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 35 fans, 1 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4343 comments


Hillary said she would attack Iran if she became president. There is only one ruling elite. If they want war with Iran, the Democrats won't stand in their way.

That doesn't make John Bolton any less repugnant. As far as I'm concerned, they're all repugnant. I have yet to see any of the Washington Establishment or the corporate media stand up to the ruling elite when they cry for war except Dennis Kucinich who got gerrymandered out of his seat.

Our only hope is to bring this killing machine to a grinding halt through massive resistance.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 23, 2018 at 7:58:44 PM

