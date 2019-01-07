"Official" Washington, madness prevails

- Advertisement -



President Trump meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer in Oval Office

Considering the latest shenanigans in "official" Washington it's not hard to conclude the "goings on" show madness prevails.

How else to describe the latest federal government shutdown-partially that is-over an unnecessary border wall with Mexico with the president holding government employees hostage unless he gets Congress to approve the $5 billion needed to fund it. With Democrats now controlling the House Trump is blaming them for the shutdown while the Dems believe it'll all be blamed on him come the 2020 election.

Yes the 2020 presidential sweepstakes has already begun with Dems salivating on who they'll have to take on the Trumpster next year. Does it really matter?

On the international front there's the administrations back and forth over US troops leaving or staying in Syria with Trump's national security adviser John Bolton all but saying the troops will be staying with the prez backsliding on last month's tweet "they're all coming back and they're coming back now". Originally he said it would be 30 days, now it's 4 months. Ah, don't hold your breath.

Of course nothing is brought up in the US corporate MSM of US troops illegally being in Syria. They were never invited by the legitimate government of President Bashar Assad and therefore are aggressors in that country. But when you're the indispensible country espousing US exceptionalism-remember Obama saying, "I believe in American exceptionalism with every fiber of my being"-we do as we please whenever it suits us.

There's also Trump's $billion tariff war with China that's been put on hold till March with US and Chinese trade negotiators meeting over the next two days.

Meanwhile the US Navy has stepped up its "freedom of navigation" ploy in the South China Sea, sending a guided missile destroyer within 12 miles of Chinese military installations in the area. The Chinese are calling it a provocation violating Chinese and international law.

Call it the new normal. Hold trade negotiations while wielding a big stick in Chinese territorial waters. What could possible go wrong?

Just a reminder; when the US is provoking China-or Russia-it is against two nuclear superpowers perfectly capable of annihilating the US in a retaliatory nuclear strike. Or are we so far gone we don't see "official" Washington's policies and actions showing madness prevails.

As for the Dems it's all about Trump all the time. It's as if all the madness began with him. They've forgotten a government shutdown and military provocations also occurred under Obama and military adventurism under all previous Democratic administrations.

New year only same old, same old.