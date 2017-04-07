Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Of Missiles and Teachers

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Nicholas Johnson     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 506474
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

From commons.wikimedia.org: USSNewJerseyTomahawkCruiseMiss ile {MID-71479}
USSNewJerseyTomahawkCruiseMiss ile
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

My father grew up on a Kansas cattle farm in the early 20th Century. Times were tough, and so were parents. He recalled sitting on the porch steps at a neighbor's farm house when that farmer's young, barefoot boy approached and asked for a nickel. The boy's father answered, "What did you do with the last nickel I gave you?"

- Advertisement -

It's much easier these days for America's military. Often it doesn't even need to ask. Elected officials sometimes send additional taxpayers' money its way for the weapons systems of major campaign donors, weapons the military would really rather not have, thank you.

As for "the last nickel I gave you," the General Accounting Office has often just thrown up its hands in frustration and announced that the military's financial records are in a condition that simply makes audits impossible.

So estimates vary, but most agree we are spending on our military more than the next seven nations combined -- much of which is used to make sure that we could win, should we ever have to fight World War II all over again. Unfortunately, there's little that the President Gerald Ford $8-to-13 billion aircraft carrier can do to defend us from cyber attacks or terrorists' random, homemade bombs.

Throw in the cost of caring for the wounded (Veterans Administration), and other costs throughout the federal budget, and the military's share of federal discretionary spending is well over the 54% just going to the Pentagon. (Estimates of the costs of our wars in Afghanistan and Iraq alone, among the most difficult to audit, range between one and five trillion dollars.)

- Advertisement -

It's hard enough for most of us to deal with things measured in the millions of dollars. We can't even imagine how we should evaluate costs in the billions and trillions of dollars.

So let's just focus on the cost of one operation, during one day (yesterday, April 7), involving missile strikes on one Syrian Airforce base.

It required 59 Tomahawk Cruise missiles. At $1.4 million per missile that's $82.6 million.

So how much is $82.6 million?

Think of it this way: Given the median income of Iowa's K-12 teachers, $82.6 million would be enough to pay the salaries of over 1700 additional teachers for one year -- roughly a 5% increase in the number of Iowa's 35,000 teachers.

That's something we can imagine.

Now multiply that by roughly 10,000 times and you'll have some notion of how much our military expenditures are denying us in healthcare, jobs programs, education, infrastructure improvements, and other pro-people social programs.

- Advertisement -

Think about what President Eisenhower's military-industrial complex did with the last nickel you gave it. Think about it -- and act.

[Note to commenters: This article is not intended to, and does not, address whether we should be involved in Syria, or what we should be doing there, nor does it argue that we do not need a military in these times.]

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://nicholasjohnson.org

Nicholas Johnson is best known for his tumultuous seven-year term as a Federal Communications Commission commissioner (1966-1973), while publishing How to Talk Back to Your Television Set, 400 separate FCC opinions, and appearing on a Rolling (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Our Revolution: Yes; But First Some Questions

Law, Social Norms and Trump

Hillary's New Emails: A Solution for FBI Director Comey

What's a Republican to Do?

NFL: Really 'Sports' or Just a TV Series?

First Thoughts on 911 -- 15 Years Later

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 32 fans, 38 articles, 159 quicklinks, 2035 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Comment by David William Pear:

I suppose that the author's not means that comment should be about "reflect[ing] upon the opportunity cost for Americans of our "leaders" preference for perpetual war." It is up to commenters to decide.

So I have reflected, not for the first time, on the "opportunity cost" of military spending. It is missiles vs. teachers, war vs. healthcare for all and who pays the cost of college, and it is about guns vs. butter. It is about the hidden tax of the military industrial complex that the public pays because scarce resources are wasted on unnecessary military spending. And it is about the Pentagon not having been audited for many years. What did they do with the last nickel we gave them?

Past reflections on this topic led me to believe that the US should have a very progressive separate tax on wealth for military and war spending. This seems fair since most wars are fought primarily to protect the wealthy's property and they benefit the most from war profiteering.

If the public had to write a check every year, actually make a seeable sacrifice, and feel the cost, then there would be a public outcry against unnecessary wars and wasteful military spending. Since the wealthy have a louder voice the government would listen.

A separate war tax would leave the income tax untouched for other discretionary spending such as teachers, healthcare and college tuition subsidies.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 7, 2017 at 4:51:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 