Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech

Obesity May Soon Be a Thing of the Past, along with much else

Global Food Supply Disruption from Abrupt Climate Change: Part 2 of 2 U.S. farmers are at wits end; livelihoods on the line, as they wait for persistent torrential rains to stop, and for fields to dry out enough for planting. They're posting ...
Paul Beckwith should need no introduction. An extraordinary polymath, climatologist, and much else. Many turn to him for his detailed analysis of climate changes. This is Part 2 on the food crises, Part 1 easily found. As always, he speaks well for himself and needs little intro from me. Rather than post a related video from Guy McPherson on the state of the earth, I'm posting that as a link in comment below, his 30 minute interview with Jamarl Thomas, who never fails to ask insightful and thought provoking questions. I note that some of Guy's recent videos I wanted to post are already removed from YouTube, as more and more typically happens to truth tellers.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

Here's Guy McPherson's recent video with Jamarl Thomas click here [even this one, I note you may have to hit several times to get it to play].

Guy has been on tour on the west coast, giving many talks. The one I wanted to post was "not available," as YouTube cracks down on truth tellers, near as I can tell.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 3, 2019 at 5:14:23 PM

I experienced the YouTube 'editing' myself last night while listening to one of my all-time favorite Lewis Black comedy routines...on religion.

The whole wrap-up of the skit was just cut off __ I surmise because he poked mild fun at his very own community, the Jews.

I maintain we have been deliberately weaned away from TV thru crappy programming and lousy news; moved (like cattle) to the Web; and now increasingly controlled.

'He who controls the information, controls....'

Add: He who controls money, food, water

It won't be long, my friend.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 3, 2019 at 6:36:47 PM

