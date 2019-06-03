Obesity May Soon Be a Thing of the Past, along with much else

- Advertisement -



Global Food Supply Disruption from Abrupt Climate Change: Part 2 of 2 U.S. farmers are at wits end; livelihoods on the line, as they wait for persistent torrential rains to stop, and for fields to dry out enough for planting. They're posting ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Paul Beckwith) Details DMCA



Paul Beckwith should need no introduction. An extraordinary polymath, climatologist, and much else. Many turn to him for his detailed analysis of climate changes. This is Part 2 on the food crises, Part 1 easily found. As always, he speaks well for himself and needs little intro from me. Rather than post a related video from Guy McPherson on the state of the earth, I'm posting that as a link in comment below, his 30 minute interview with Jamarl Thomas, who never fails to ask insightful and thought provoking questions. I note that some of Guy's recent videos I wanted to post are already removed from YouTube, as more and more typically happens to truth tellers.