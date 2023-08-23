Oath of loyalty followed by reflection

In the real world there are "real" things like Bok choy.
In the real world you can buy artichoke pasta
But you can eat any kind of junk you want and feel right at home.
In the real world there are dogs and cats keeping an eye on things.
There are tiny ponies standing by the fence
Wearing fly nets over their faces
That you can stop and photograph
On your way home from the gym.
There are trees and flowers in the fields,
There are hammocks and shamrocks
And rockfish and portraits of old men in the halls
Of houses that have basements
Where they are filming a home-hacking show
Where the whole interior of the house is being transformed
By people who joke and laugh a lot while they
Create secret closets and hidden spiral stairs
While the owners of the house are licking ice cream cones.
In the real world people are transitioning from blue jeans
To clothes covered with tiny mirrors.
In the real world there is an oath of loyalty
That goes like this:
I hereby declare that I entirely renounce and abjure
All allegiances to any other reality
Of which I have heretofore been subject
And I will support and defend against all enemies of the real world
By agreeing to drink the kool aid.
I agree to buy and consume and take harmless pictures with my phone
And store them in a cloud.
I agree to watch TV until my eyes foam like a latte.
I agree to transition to pink Tibetan salt.
I agree to transition to a lower IQ
Knowing that in the real world God is not
Trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored
But He is working in His garden
Removing bad people from His Bok choy.
....................
I am not going to to try to explain this poem but I will say that it is my attempt to have some fun or poke some fun at our unenviable situation of being existentially stuck. The fun part for me was in building the case for Bok choy being the most real thing in a reality that is a puree of elements that might sometimes test our sanity like a bad trip. I mean, if you are like me, you can't pinpoint what makes our experience of reality "real" but the weird thing is that we all accept the bizarre reality that we are given as if we have drunk the Kool Aid and / or taken the Oath of Loyalty (which I lifted from the oath of citizenship). The phrase "drinking the Kool Aid" is an old cliche that I thought originated from Tom Wolfe's 1968 book, the Electric Kool Aid Acid Test but it turns out it does not refer to the LSD-laced Kool Aid at Ken Keysey's epic parties, but the Kool Aid served at Jonestown laced with cyanide that resulted in the mass suicide of Jone's 918 followers at a remote settlement in Georgetown, Guyana in 1978. In writing this poem I learned that some things in the reality-puree are more real than others. To get right to the point, Bok choy is more "real" than artichoke pasta or even the tiny ponies standing at the fence or Tibetan salt. And God (whoever God is, i.e., the one watching over the garden) performs a key role in making sure that nobody messes with His Bok choy. Another thought occurs to me, that cats and dogs serve a similar supervisory function of "keeping an eye on things".
