Oath of loyalty followed by reflection



Bok Choy

In the real world there are "real" things like Bok choy.

In the real world you can buy artichoke pasta

But you can eat any kind of junk you want and feel right at home.

In the real world there are dogs and cats keeping an eye on things.

There are tiny ponies standing by the fence

Wearing fly nets over their faces

That you can stop and photograph

On your way home from the gym.

There are trees and flowers in the fields,

There are hammocks and shamrocks

And rockfish and portraits of old men in the halls

Of houses that have basements

Where they are filming a home-hacking show

Where the whole interior of the house is being transformed

By people who joke and laugh a lot while they

Create secret closets and hidden spiral stairs

While the owners of the house are licking ice cream cones.

In the real world people are transitioning from blue jeans

To clothes covered with tiny mirrors.

In the real world there is an oath of loyalty

That goes like this:

I hereby declare that I entirely renounce and abjure

All allegiances to any other reality

Of which I have heretofore been subject

And I will support and defend against all enemies of the real world

By agreeing to drink the kool aid.

I agree to buy and consume and take harmless pictures with my phone

And store them in a cloud.

I agree to watch TV until my eyes foam like a latte.

I agree to transition to pink Tibetan salt.

I agree to transition to a lower IQ

Knowing that in the real world God is not

Trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored

But He is working in His garden

Removing bad people from His Bok choy.

I am not going to to try to explain this poem but I will say that it is my attempt to have some fun or poke some fun at our unenviable situation of being existentially stuck. The fun part for me was in building the case for Bok choy being the most real thing in a reality that is a puree of elements that might sometimes test our sanity like a bad trip. I mean, if you are like me, you can't pinpoint what makes our experience of reality "real" but the weird thing is that we all accept the bizarre reality that we are given as if we have drunk the Kool Aid and / or taken the Oath of Loyalty (which I lifted from the oath of citizenship). The phrase "drinking the Kool Aid" is an old cliche that I thought originated from Tom Wolfe's 1968 book, the Electric Kool Aid Acid Test but it turns out it does not refer to the LSD-laced Kool Aid at Ken Keysey's epic parties, but the Kool Aid served at Jonestown laced with cyanide that resulted in the mass suicide of Jone's 918 followers at a remote settlement in Georgetown, Guyana in 1978. In writing this poem I learned that some things in the reality-puree are more real than others. To get right to the point, Bok choy is more "real" than artichoke pasta or even the tiny ponies standing at the fence or Tibetan salt. And God (whoever God is, i.e., the one watching over the garden) performs a key role in making sure that nobody messes with His Bok choy. Another thought occurs to me, that cats and dogs serve a similar supervisory function of "keeping an eye on things".

