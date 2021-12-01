

Republican operative Stuart Stevens did not mince his words. He has given up on the GOP and thinks it needs a complete rebirth.

Stuart Stevens has been a never-Trumper for a long time. Today he strung together all the reasons why the Republican Party must be burned to the ground and reconstituted if we are to have a viable multiparty system.

Stuart first called out Republicans that are knowingly conformant to the party's dysfunction for the sake of their career. He had this zinger.

"How often have we seen people be silent in the face of evil," Stevens said. "Particularly ambitious politicians who think that they can manage this. I mean, this is 1930s Germany. You know South Africa had Truth and Reconciliation. Some of these people in the Republican Party want to have reconciliation without truth."

Stevens went on to say the GOP must be called out for its racism and bigotry. He said the party does not believe in the constitution and is a fascist party. And what is Steven's remedy?

"I say that you have to burn the party to the ground," Stevens said. "You have to start over. This is, there's not a Conservative philosophy here. Nobody in America can tell you what the Republican Party stands for in any conservative sense. There's no logic. There's no coherent form of government or theory of government which is why they don't really participate in governing. They're just in the business of electing Democrats which is what a cartel is; really not a political party."

Stevens went on to say that he has realized that the Republican Party did not change. He said they are exactly who they want to be. He said his book "It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump" was an acceptance of that reality.

Stuart ends the segment with a sobering message.

"We have one party that is for democracy and we have one party that's for autocracy," Stevens said. "And all the rest is just noise. All these ads that we made about capital gains tax and health care, none of that matters. The central truth is American democracy going to survive."

