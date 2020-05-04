ON CONTACT: Colonial War On Palestine

From Popular Resistance On the show this week, Chris Hedges discusses the long, disingenuous role the USA has played in the Israel-Palestine conflict with Professor Rashid Khalidi. Rashid Khalidi is the Edward Said Professor of Modern Arab Studies at Columbia University. His new book is "The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance."

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years. Hedges was part of the team of (more...)



