On this week's "On Contact," Chris Hedges talks to investigative journalist Nick Bryant about the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell. Nick Bryant is a journalist whose work largely focuses on the plight of disadvantaged children in the United States. His mainstream and investigative journalism has been featured in ScheerPost, Gear, Playboy, the Reader, and on Salon.com. He is author of The Franklin Scandal: A Story of Powerbrokers, Child Abuse & Betrayal.

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of