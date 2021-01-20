 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 1/20/21

OMG, the My Pillow Guy Tried to Advise Grifter-OTUS on Martial Law

(View How Many People Read This)   4 comments
Donald Trump (a bona fide "enemy of the people" and "disaster") has been almost completely disengaged from the traditional role of "president" for four years, but he did manage to actively augment the lethality of a highly contagious and deadly virus, tank the economy, divide the country and commit treason on national TV (of course). Remarkably, a third of the U.S. public approves of his job performance (down from 40-ish%).

Former crack addic t Mike Lindell has years of substance abuse to possibly account for his current mental state, but Trump's state is more complicated.

No doubt, Trump is spending his final hours in the White House feverishly attempting to devise a master plan to leverage the presidential pardon system to cover his rear-end in preparation for a category five karma storm possibly headed his way. Trump apparently didn't have time to peruse Lindell's latest BSC election conspiracies.

The Washington Post recently published a detailed account of Trump's approaching financial woes including: multiple banks giving him the boot, the PGA removing its 2022 championship from his New Jersey golf course, failing hotels, etc., etc. It seems very possible that he could be flat broke in a matter of a few years - or less.

If Trump were to be convicted by the Senate in his upcoming impeachment trial, he could be deprived of this final grift - the opportunity to run or pretend to run for president in 2024. Without that revenue stream, Trump and his "businesses" could be doomed.

Suddenly, even our corporate overlords are pulling financial support for the Republican Party. It makes sense - aiding and abetting a party that encourages treason and civil chaos might create an environment that could be bad for business! After gorging on tax-cuts and deregulation, they looked up from the trough and were alarmed to see Rome burning"Caligula had torched the place and retreated to his viewing box to enjoy the mayhem.

It's time to apply Republican lobbyist Grover Norquist's goal to "cut government in half"to get it down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub" to the Republican Party.

To keep corporate would-be Republican donors honest, their products and services should be boycotted by consumers if they continue to or once again are tempted to enable the party of traitors and autocrats. Since consumerism poses a long term danger to life on earth, why not leverage it short-term to bolster American democracy?

 

Retired mechanical designer. Advocate for effective government.
Related Topic(s):
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Gene Case

'It's time to apply Republican lobbyist Grover Norquist's goal to "cut government in half...to get it down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub" to the Republican Party.'

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 at 2:57:57 PM

Comment by Rob Kall:

Mike Lindell has reported that Wayfair, Kohls and Bed Bath and Beyond have dropped his My Pillow product line

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 at 3:00:46 PM

Gene Case

Praise be! The free market has spoken!!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 at 4:35:26 PM

I can't say I know anything about Mike Lindell's politics but he has created a great pillow. I'm an insomniac who has tried many pillows and his has gotten me the best night's sleep I've had in years. Generally I approve of boycotts as a way to change corporate behavior but trying to kill the My Pillow because he is a jerk would also cause potential harm to other insomniacs so I have very mixed feeling about this.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 at 4:43:35 PM

