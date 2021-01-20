OMG, the My Pillow Guy Tried to Advise Grifter-OTUS on Martial Law

Donald Trump (a bona fide "enemy of the people" and "disaster") has been almost completely disengaged from the traditional role of "president" for four years, but he did manage to actively augment the lethality of a highly contagious and deadly virus, tank the economy, divide the country and commit treason on national TV (of course). Remarkably, a third of the U.S. public approves of his job performance (down from 40-ish%).

Former crack addic t Mike Lindell has years of substance abuse to possibly account for his current mental state, but Trump's state is more complicated.

No doubt, Trump is spending his final hours in the White House feverishly attempting to devise a master plan to leverage the presidential pardon system to cover his rear-end in preparation for a category five karma storm possibly headed his way. Trump apparently didn't have time to peruse Lindell's latest BSC election conspiracies.

The Washington Post recently published a detailed account of Trump's approaching financial woes including: multiple banks giving him the boot, the PGA removing its 2022 championship from his New Jersey golf course, failing hotels, etc., etc. It seems very possible that he could be flat broke in a matter of a few years - or less.

If Trump were to be convicted by the Senate in his upcoming impeachment trial, he could be deprived of this final grift - the opportunity to run or pretend to run for president in 2024. Without that revenue stream, Trump and his "businesses" could be doomed.

Suddenly, even our corporate overlords are pulling financial support for the Republican Party. It makes sense - aiding and abetting a party that encourages treason and civil chaos might create an environment that could be bad for business! After gorging on tax-cuts and deregulation, they looked up from the trough and were alarmed to see Rome burning"Caligula had torched the place and retreated to his viewing box to enjoy the mayhem.

It's time to apply Republican lobbyist Grover Norquist's goal to "cut government in half"to get it down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub" to the Republican Party.