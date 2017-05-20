Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Maurice Webster, 90, author of series on Machiavelli, passed on this morning

      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/20/17

(Image by Maurice Webster)   Permission   Details   DMCA
My good friend, Maurice Webster, 90, walked into the forest this morning, after his heart stopped beating at home in Santa Fe.

He was a great educator, having taught mathematics, design, and architecture in the Chicago Public Schools for 32 years, including at Malcolm X College.

He was one of the founders and early activists, early on, of the New Mexico Green Party, and he was adamant that Santa Fe pass the recent initiative to add a 2 cent tax for every ounce of sugary soft drinks sold in Santa Fe, in order to pay for 8000 children to go to Prekindergarten.

Unfortunately, the Soft Drink companies conspired to lobby and woo the voters with a remarkable campaign of coalesced idiocy, and this measure failed at the polls.

Rest in Peace, my great intellectual warrior friend! Be assured that the integrity of your ideas and of your ideals will carry your work far into the future!

Maurice leaves three children: Keith in Honolulu, Barbara in Santa Fe, and Mark in Seattle.

photo:
Here is his author's page at OpEdNews, and I encourage you to read his series on Machiavelli and his insights as they apply to today's politics. He was delighted with this series, and had nothing but high praise for OpEdNews, its Founder Rob Kall, the many authors and the many readers who commented on his articles. In private conversations, he lauded the "open minded egalitarian dialogues made possible by OpEdNews."

He was also very keen on the concept of using Machiavelli's insights as analytical tools, and insisted on hoping that people would see Machiavelli analytically and fr more clearly, rather than just accepting how a couple of generations of editors portrayed him, as some kind of diabolical harbinger of political usurpation, as Evil incarnate, and as the ostensible cause for all kinds of despotic regimes and monsters like Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, etc.

https://www.opednews.com/author/author507586.html

Machiavelli, Then and Now 2016 Reflections on The Discourses of Niccolo Machiavelli

Machiavelli on Powers of Religion in Civic Affairs and on Freedom and Corruption (Reflections on Electoral College Day)

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Stephen Fox

QMaurice's OEN series on Machiavelli is really worth re-reading and I hope you will take the time to do so. Life goes on, of course; none of us are immortal, but those who promulgate great thoughts and ideas achieve a quality that goes beyond the mathematical limitations of our lives.



Submitted on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 12:46:14 AM

