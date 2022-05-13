 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 5/13/22

Nuts, No Offense

(Page 1 of 1 pages)   5 comments
"French people are nuts. To become sane every Frenchman would consider a horrible misfortune."

Denis Fonvisin, Russian writer, 18th Century

Fonvisin was not a Russian by origin. He was Swedish. But whoever of his contemporaries were asked about him, they all said the same, "He is a Russian, a typical one."

This year there will be my 33rd anniversary in the US. Before that I lived for 33 years in Russia. I was born in Kiev, Ukraine. It was a member of the Union. A very important member; it had its own membership in the UN. Now it says it was never in it voluntarily. Now it's rulers proclaim the bizarre nationalism. Now it is war there. We here in the US-we support the nationalists in that war. We are nuts, no offense.

I have been living in the US for 33 years. Can I be called a "typical American". What is a "typical American", anyway? Can anyone on OEN call himself or herself a typical American? Russians can. I am still a "typical Russian", which includes those who were born in Kiev or Mariupol, but of my age. The young ones became nuts. We, the "typical Americans", infected them with nuttiness and now sanity is considered a misfortune there, just like here.

Nuttiness has many forms but the worst one is spiritual ignorance. US folks are full of it. We got used to invade the privacy of other cultures, we violate their sacred symbols, we trample on their experience, we kill their dignity and destroy their way of life. We behave like rapists and eventually we convince ourselves that we are "good", that "they wanted it". Whether it is Cuba or Iraq, Libya or Ukraine, Europe or Asia-we screw up everything and leave only ruins. And after that we "discuss" the issues as all "good" people do. We are nuts.

The matter of Ukraine is not historical. It is spiritual. Kiev was considered "the spiritual capital of Russia". Not Russia as a country but as a nation. That nation which included Swedes, Scots, Vikings, Chechens, Jews, Ukrainians, whoever. That nation which defeated the Nazis, lost 26 million people in that war and forever molded its unity in blood. Ukraine and Byelorussia are as much the parts of the Russian nation as the literary characters Vakula and Snow Maiden belong to the Russian folklore, as Egupetz is the name of Kiev in the Shalom Aleichem's books, as Nabokov stated, "Russia is our Motherland. Death is imminent". He was a "typical Russian" too. And he was sane. He respected the sacred things of others. He worked on himself. We better figure it out fast. That national unity is eternal, sacred, everlasting and self-evident. That place is bigger than us, that event is much bigger than us; we should better back off before it is too late. We are too small.

If anything we can learn from the Ukrainian tragedy, is that is how deadly we are, how nutty and how miserable. We are "not good". Our government supports and promotes the evil it created. It harms all of us; whoever in any way tries to "discuss them" is nuts, no offense. It is us we have to discuss, not them. It is their tragedy but it is our shame. It is their war, but our defeat. It is their life but our death. They, the ones fighting on both sides there, they are closer to each other than to us and if it was not for us, the bastards, they would have never had that abomination. It is all our fault. Wake up. The dream of reason creates monsters.I am a typical Russian, Ukrainian, Jew, American, whatever. I woke up. I am sane and happy with my sanity. I wish you all the same.

" The man has to know his limitations", says Dirty Harry. He was a typical American, sane to the core. Listen to him, please. Leave Ukraine alone. Know your limitations. Stop the nuttiness, no offense. You have plenty of things to discuss. This one is off limits.

 

The writer is 66 years old, semi- retired engineer, PhD, PE, CEM. I write fiction on a regular basis and I am also 10 years on OEN.

Mark Sashine

No offense to anyone. Just what it is:) It is very important to look in the mirror sometimes. Our mirror had been curved though. Thus we need a new one.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10:20:42 AM

Michael Dewey

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Marty Stuart has words and dreams after in his Badlands album about The Lakota Sioux out at Pine Ridge S.D.

"Its a wilderness that lays in a Broken Promised Land, where the devil and his soldiers hang around like next of kin. But I hear voices in the wind telling me the 2rd coming of the Red Man is close than its ever been."

We are the 7th Generation Crazy Horse knew would come to be a blessing to even the lunatics in charge of the A-slum. The Guthrie girls have a rebel yell, "No human gets left behind."

America should ask the Red Man what he wants US to do?

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 12:46:19 PM

Chantal Laurent

Would a sane U.S. government think they can still sell their propaganda about being the voice of reason in a world of chaos or the world's fair and balanced policeman (!)? In reality, they have no moral authority left to preach about "democracy", "human rights" and to threaten consequences of "war crimes" by their adversaries.

They are nuts and you are sane. They've raped so many people in so many countries and having not reaped any accountability or consequences, they've fooled themselves into believing that this proxy war with Russia is winnable.

Instead, it will be the end of their petrodollar and their new world order. They are headed for the brink of an avoidable disaster, like a moth to a flame. The people who are experts in this latest geopolitical morass that has been brewing for almost a century say: the clear winner is already China. China's expanding influence is what's eating the would-be "masters of the universe."

The bullies cannot confront their real owners, with real power to destroy them at will: China. Therefore, let's f' with the "red scare" mythological nemesis.

This is a canard they've been building up to since Harry "let's go nuclear" Truman, the great Illuminati beast and 33rd president of the U.S. Perhaps the most corrupt, violent, neanderthal president ever in the known world.

Get used to your new boss 'Muricans or stay mad.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:51:50 PM

Marina Kaser

Thank you for the uncompromising truth in the face of ignorance and hypocrisy! Spoken like a true intellectual.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:27:13 PM

Mark Sashine

Aha, works, thanks most kindly

Mark

Submitted on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:35:19 PM

