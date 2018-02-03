Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Nunes Memo Reports Crimes at Top of FBI And DOJ

By Ray McGovern

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

From Consortium News

Former Trump adviser Carter Page
Former Trump adviser Carter Page
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News)
The long-awaited House Intelligence Committee report made public today identifies current and former top officials of the FBI and the Department of Justice as guilty of the felony of misrepresenting evidence required to obtain a court warrant before surveilling American citizens. The target was candidate Donald Trump's adviser Carter Page.

The main points of what is widely known as the "Nunes Memo," after the House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), have been nicely summarized by blogger Publius Tacitus, who noted that the following very senior officials are now liable for contempt-of-court charges; namely, the current and former members of the FBI and the Department of Justice who signed off on fraudulent applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court: James Comey, Andy McCabe, Sally Yates, Dana Boente and Rob Rosenstein. The following is Publius Tacitus's summary of the main points:

  • The dubious but celebrated Steele Dossier played a critical role in obtaining approval from the FISA court to carry out surveillance of Carter Page according to former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe.

  • Christopher Steele was getting paid by the DNC and the FBI for the same information.

  • No one at the FBI or the DOJ disclosed to the court that the Steele dossier was paid for by an opposition political campaign.

  • The first FISA warrant was obtained on October 21, 2016 based on a story written by Michael Isikoff for Yahoo News based on information he received directly from Christopher Steele -- the FBI did not disclose in the FISA application that Steele was the original source of the information.

  • Christopher Steele was a long-standing FBI "source" but was terminated as a source after telling Mother Jones reporter David Corn that he had a relationship with the FBI.

  • The FBI signers of the FISA applications/renewals were James Comey (three times) and Andrew McCabe.

  • The DOJ signers of the FISA applications/renewals were Sally Yates, Dana Boente and Rod Rosenstein.

  • Even after Steele was terminated by the FBI, he remained in contact with Deputy Attorney General Bruce Our, whose wife worked for FUSION GPS, a contractor that was deeply involved with the Steele dossier.

From what Michael Isikoff reported in September 2016, it appears that the CIA and the Director of National Intelligence (as well as the FBI) are implicated in spreading the disinformation about Trump and Russia. Isikoff wrote:

"U.S. intelligence officials are seeking to determine whether an American businessman identified by Donald Trump as one of his foreign policy advisers has opened up private communications with senior Russian officials -- including talks about the possible lifting of economic sanctions if the Republican nominee becomes president, according to multiple sources who have been briefed on the issue.

"But U.S. officials have since received intelligence reports that during that same three-day trip, Page met with Igor Sechin, a longtime Putin associate and former Russian deputy prime minister who is now the executive chairman of Rosneft, Russian's leading oil company, a well-placed Western intelligence source tells Yahoo News."

Who were the "intelligence officials" briefing the select members of the House and Senate? That will be one of the next shoes to drop. We are likely to learn in the coming days that John Brennan and Jim Clapper were also trying to help the FBI build a fallacious case against Trump, adds Tacitus.

Indeed, Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR), Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, has already indicated that his disclosures in the Nunes Memo represent just "one piece of a probably much larger mosaic of what went on."

The Media Will Determine What Comes Next

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Christopher Zell

(Member since Aug 2, 2016)


I'm shocked, shocked that the FBI could be so corrupt.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 1:58:01 AM

Peter Duveen

(Member since Aug 30, 2008)


The Russia-gate meme was ridiculous from its launch. It both hit Trump and painted Russia as manipulating US elections and backing Trump as its puppet dupe. Too good to be true. The shoe fitteth too snugly I'm afraid. But of course, over time, the facts have come into play, for all to see.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 6:13:22 AM

