Nuclear War Avoided! NBA Playoffs Begin!

A nuclear bullet did we dodge last week,
When NBA playoffs were starting to speak,
Three Netflix series were right in the middle,
And two chums owe me big, not just a piddle.
Deep Staters with plans to do us a badness,
Being good sports held off for March Madness.
.
But seriously now I'm working to focus,
Sort out the crap from the hocus and pocus,
And read Doc Roberts and Prof Cohen too,
And to Times and Journal grudge minimal due.
I feel enlightened but none the less worry:
Some guys really dared a nuclear flurry.
.
I refer to the guys that staged the gas shows,
Chaos with babes and buckaroos getting hosed.
Nobody makes footage like our boys in black,
They're chutzpah in person with Scorsese's knack.
They do as they please to make Prez Don react:
'Cause nothing quite does it like on-the-ground fact.
.
Fact that could start a big fight between powers,
Which bothers not savants who think Putin cowers.
These Deep Staters learned from Iraq and Afghan,
That their ops run always according to plan,
Enemies back down and start waving white hankies,
And welcome as one the handsome brave Yankees.
.
Which is why I'm hoping my chums pay off soon,
Because next time around ol' Vlad might us moon,
And start playing dodgeball with jet and with fleet,
Sending up missiles that do tricks really neat,
And then Revelations will have the last laugh,
Its agents ours working on "freedom's" behalf.

 

Philip Kraske lives in Spain, where he teaches English, does translation, and writes both prose fiction and verse.

