Last week was another doozy of a news dump from Trumpworld. We saw the rise and fall of "The Mooch" and the refusal of his own military generals to enforce his attack on transgendered troops. You would think his latest golf vacation would give us a break from the nonstop madness, but even out of the White House (a.k.a. "the dump") the mean tangerine keeps making headlines.

Today it was a a tweet about "undisclosed" sources with confidential information about N. Korea's cruise missiles. Geezus, he really likes to poke the bear, doesn't he? And for a guy who hates anonymous sources and top secret leaks, he sure knows how to toss them around.

Asked about the report Tuesday morning on Fox, Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said she could not comment. "I can't talk about anything that's classified, and if it's in the newspaper, that's a shame," Haley said. "It's incredibly dangerous when things go out to the press like that." Damn, Nikki, your boss doesn't make it easy for you. What a tool. How long before Gen. Kelly resigns?

Can you imagine Trump in the middle of a missile crisis? Think he could manage it like Commander in Chief Kennedy did? We'd be lucky if he'd be as effective as PBS Kids' Commander Salamander. Trump and Kim Jong Crazy are equally mentally unstable so the potential clash of the psychos could be devastating. No need to worry about a border wall when Chicago is reduced to a glowing mass of molten rubble. Trump will be fine, hidden under some mountain in Montana. He will live to golf another day...how about your grandkids? Will they keep "winning" as Trump likes to tout?

Speaking of mass destruction, Trump hasn't tweeted a syllable about the bombing of the mosque in Minnesota, just in case you were wondering about his concern for American citizens. Hell, it might be a fake bombing, right? Like the fake Sandy Hook tragedy and the fake Oklahoma City bombing. That's what that freak and deputy assistant to President Trump, Sebastian Gorka seems to suggest. Think Progress has the details:

"The White House will not officially comment on the bombing of a Minnesota mosque because it may be a hate crime faked by a liberal, according to Trump national security adviser Sebastian Gorka. "An as-of-yet unidentified individual threw a makeshift bomb through the window of a mosque in Minnesota Saturday, and Gorka was asked on MSNBC Monday if the White House will comment. Gorka said that the White House will 'absolutely' comment once there is a finalized investigation into the incident. "'There's a great rule: All initial reports are false,' Gorka said. 'You have to check them and find out who the perpetrators are. We've had a series of crimes committed, alleged hate crimes by right wing individuals in the last six months that turned out to be prop propagated by the left. Let's allow the local authorities to provide their assessment and then the White House will make its comments.' But Trump has, in the past, commented on attacks without full information, including a recent June attack in the Philippines, which may have been a robbery gone wrong. He has not been so fast to cry terrorism after the Minnesota bombing, despite the fact that Minnesota's governor called the attack terrorism. "But as the MSNBC host pointed out, authorities can and should still condemn attacks, even if the perpetrator is in question. "'You don't have to make a statement about who did it but you can make a statement denouncing how terrible it is to attack a building of worship,' the host said. "'That's fine and I'm sure the president will do that,' Gorka responded. "But three days have passed and the president still hasn't done that. "And Trump certainly has had time to. Since he left on his 'working vacation,' Trump has often been on Twitter, tweeting, as the MSNBC host noted, but mostly about 'fake news,' his approval ratings and Sen. Richard Blumenthal's (D-CT) military record. 'I'm not going to give social media advice to a man who won the election in large part thanks to his understanding of social media and to destroy the fake news industrial complex about who will win the last election,' Gorka said. 'Hold your horses and count to ten and the president will do what he deems fit.'"

