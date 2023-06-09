 
 
General News   

Nuclear Experimentation: Year 78 - Nuclear Terrorism

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Russian Nuclear Terror

Russian SMO Z, for Zaporizhzhia
(Image by Open)   Details   DMCA

July 16, 1945: Year Zero

The first atomic detonation experiment occurred in The New Mexico Desert 78 years ago this July, 2023. It has been 78 years since the first detonations in New Mexico and soon after the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We are 78 years from year 0 of what is a many millions of years long experiment by way of the radioactivity of some of the elements involved. And now we have a whole array of nuclear experimentation processes mainly in the form of weaponry, energy generation, and medicine. And certainly this is a strange direction for medicine, that instead of herbs, vitamins or minerals or anything else for that matter radiation exposure is explored as a possible treatment to various ills"

All that aside, 2023, Year 78 of the nuclear experiment has been all about the Russian Invasion of its progenitor, Ukraine. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in my summation was engaged at least in part to take resources and after its overt failures is now waged at least in part to destroy the successes of Slavic people there so that Russian Slavic people would not question their own monolithic system compared to people with more liberty, and toilets and washing machines apparently. If a westernized Slavic group were to do better than Russian Slavic group it would - it does prove the monolith needs improvement.

The Ukrainians themselves have been subjugated to theft of life and liberty in a dark but familiar manner. War is war. War is hell. And war is the politics of terrorism. All aggressors and invaders are terrorists, throughout recorded time. Putin is now wanted under international law for kidnapping Ukrainian children, one of the many extreme horrors perpetuated unto Ukraine as is the destruction of over 1,000 Ukrainian hospitals and clinics, energy infrastructure, apartments, and dams. Despite the extraordinary level of evil, such evil is not new. What is vividly new in this war is the implementation of nuclear terrorism by Russia perpetuated unto Ukrainians and onto the entire world.

At the onset of the invasion Russia sent troops through the Chernobyl Zone on their way to violently steal Kiev and to the Chernobyl nuclear site to seize it. They stayed there and they dug trenches in the radioactive forest! The ferocious ignorance in ordering soldiers to do so cannot be understated. That's how they treat their own soldiers.

During the takeover of the former Soviet power generation experiment gone bad power outages were an issue which is required for the spent fuel pools still active at the former power generation experiment. Most all nuclear power plants, producing power or defunct, are in this position, around the world, dependent on external power for cooling. Ukrainian nuclear power plant workers suffered the jeopardy and stress of militarization of the site for 35 days. Russia occupied and attempted to steal the nuclear experiment site until repelled by Ukraine.

Ethan Indigo Smith
 

