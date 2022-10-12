Nuclear Brink?

'The eastern world, it is explodin'

Violence flarin' bullets loadin'

You're old enough to kill, but not for votin'

You don't believe in war, but what's that gun you're totin?

And even the Jordan River has bodies floatin'

But you tell me, over and over again and over again, my friend

Ah, you don't believe

We're on the eve of destruction.'

(Barry McGuire, The Eve of Destruction, 1965)