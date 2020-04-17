Now, Trump Encouraged Rightwing a**holes Might Kill You By Rejecting Covid-19 Safety Rules

Now, rightwing a**holes might kill you by rejecting C-world (my name for Corona Virus/Covid-19 world we live in today) safety rules.

Trump's election made a**holes feel like it's okay to be an a**hole. That's the conclusion Joe Rogan and Matt Taiibi reached in their conversation on Rogan's show.

You kind of already knew that. But now, in Michigan, Rightwing Trumpers are violating distancing orders and protesting shutting down of businesses by hanging out, close, on the steps of the state capitol building. Apparently, rejecting orders to distance and stay home is a new right wing "thing."

Today, POSPNPOTUS (Piece of sh*t Psychopathic Narcissist President of the United States Trump has encouraged people to disobey orders from governors aimed at keeping people safe. The New York Times reports,

"President Trump on Friday began openly fomenting right-wing protests of social distancing restrictions in states where groups of his conservative supporters have been violating stay-at-home orders, less than a day after announcing guidelines for how governors could decide on an orderly reopening of their communities. In a series of all-caps tweets, Mr. Trump declared "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" and "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" two states whose Democratic governors have imposed social distancing restrictions that have shut down businesses and schools and forced people to remain at home. He also tweeted "LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!"

So you're going to see rightwing a**holes demonstrating their rejection of these rules when you go out. They will not be wearing facemasks. They will be disrespecting or intentionally violating six foot distancing, even brushing against you. I think that makes them particularly dangerous.

Now there are some people who don't buy the emergency. They see this pandemic as a fake story. Let them think that. But if they violate MY space, I get pissed. I am going to respect other people's space. I want other people to respect mine. If they choose to express their disbelief by violating MY space, well, f*ck them. I'm not going to put up with it. If I'm in grocery store or a place like target, I grab a sanitized shopping cart and use it to force distance between me and other people.

The disgusting thing is that now, rightwingers, are flaunting the guidelines. That puts them and the people they pass close to at risk. That confirms one thing. They are a**holes, dangerous a**holes whose behaviors can cause people to die.

And let's talk about Trump and his attempt to push governors to re-open their states for business before the doctors and scientists say it is time. These sick bastard are coming out of the closet, showing that they value money, profits and capitalism over human lives. It's always been there, floating just beneath the surface. But now it's totally clear.