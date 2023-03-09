Nothing up here but us, uh, balloons



US on high alert after military shoots down another UFO.

By Bob Gaydos

Remember those "balloons" that were shot down in rapidfire order, bang, bang, bang, a couple of weeks ago? Whatever happened to them? Anybody hear anything more about them?

I'm not talking about that Chinese spy balloon, OK? They said it was theirs, but that it was just a runaway weather balloon so why'd we have to make such a big deal and shoot it down? We said we didn't believe them so our Secretary of State canceled his trip to Beijing. Navy divers are still looking for the hardware at the bottom of the ocean off South Carolina. Not that one.

The other three.

No sooner had the bus-sized balloon become a political balloon in the U.S. ("Shoot it down! Don't shoot it down! Why'd you wait to shoot it down? Our air space has been violated! Biden's too old!"), than U.S. fighter jets shot down three smaller unidentified flying objects over Canada and the U.S. in the following week.

All the Defense Department said was that a balloon the size of a small car was shot down over Alaskan waters on a Friday, a cylindrical object was shot down over the Yukon Territory in Canada on Saturday and an octagonal object with strings dangling off it was shot down over Lake Huron on Michigan on Sunday.

A busy weekend for the Air Force and UFO enthusiasts.

Of course, today, UFOs are called UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) by the Pentagon because, god forbid, people would have a familiar reference point to know they were talking about stuff flying around out there and the government had no clue about its purpose or its origin. You know, Unidentified Flying Objects.

The idea, of course, is to discourage talk and speculation about aliens being involved in these sightings, which the Pentagon recently acknowledged publicly were common enough to our pilots that further study was warranted. So the UAPs/UFOs are out there. And sometimes, apparently, we shoot them down and sometimes we don't. Usually, apparently, because they're too fast.

Following the weekend string of UFO shootdowns, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean/Pierre told gathered reporters, "I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no--again no indication--of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns. I wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that and it was important for us to say that from here because we've been hearing a lot about it."

Well, yeah, but what do you expect when you scramble fighter jets to shoot down objects in the sky that you can't identify (UFOs) and don't tell people anything about what you just shot down except that they were comparatively small and posed a flight risk to commercial aircraft.

People tend to start speculating about stuff like this when the government doesn't tell them anything more about it. What else is floating around out there? If they weren't extra terrestrial, who sent them up there and what were they for? What was their source of propulsion? How can you be sure that they weren't alien?

The three shootdowns occurred a week after that Chinese spy meandered across the United States.

NORAD, the military radar command center housed deep in the mountains in Colorado, rejiggered its settings after the Chinese balloon incident, to be more sensitive to, umm, aerial phenomena. That means it's now picking up more objects, including lower-flying unidentified objects, than before.

Which begs the question, why weren't we looking for these objects before? Did we not think they were there? Why not, when the sky seems to be full of them? And why do we automatically rule out alien civilizations clever enough to send an apparently harmless octagonal-shaped thing with stuff dangling off it as a way to check us out?

