Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

Nothing New about Belief that Covid Originated in Wuhan Lab; Trump won't discuss whether he talked with Pres. of China

Fox News has promulgated this just today, but in the world I speak with regularly, this has been almost well established for at least two weeks, which is when I viewed Janet Ossebaard's film, which was made earlier in March.

>>>>>>

Trump denies any discussion about this with the President of China. "I'm not going to talk to you about that."

From their report ten hours ago:

There is increasing confidence that COVID-19 likely originated in a Wuhan laboratory not as a bioweapon, but as part of China's effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States, multiple sources who have been briefed on the details of early actions by China's government and seen relevant materials tell Fox News. This may be the "costliest government coverup of all time," one of the sources said. The sources believe the initial transmission of the virus was bat-to-human, and that "patient zero" worked at the laboratory, then went into the population in Wuhan. The "increasing confidence" comes from classified and open-source documents and evidence, the sources said. Fox News has requested to see the evidence directly.

Sources emphasized that it's not definitive and should not be characterized as such. Some inside the administration and the intelligence and epidemiological communities are more skeptical, and the investigation is continuing. What all agree about is the extensive cover-up of data and information about COVID-19 orchestrated by the Chinese government.

[Take a look, please, at the first two segments of this video; they 3rd section leaves a lot to be desired in terms of credibility, but first 2 are excellent. Part 3 is a little odd, like I don't really care about nor find it at all relevant whether Bill Gates is the 43rd cousin of the Queen of England.

The title, Fall Cabal, impugns some credibility, but I do believe the integral 80% as truth. The film is by Janet Ossebaard. I'd like to know what you think of all of this background intrigue. The footage from Wuhan that starts at 6:40 is very graphic and disturbing. I don't believe any of that section is faked, and nor are the shots of the Wuhan Hospital with the bars on the room doors and windows. We Americans would like to believe that "it can't happen here."]

https://youtu.be/sL4nZs4hadk

You can also view it without having to sign in here:

.youtube.com/watch?v=C_1smSUDuLg

>>>>>

Asked by Fox News, Trump remarked at Wednesday's coronavirus press briefing, "More and more we're hearing the story... we are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation."

Documents detail early efforts by doctors at the lab and early efforts at containment. The Wuhan wet market initially identified as a possible point of origin never sold bats, and the sources tell Fox News that blaming the wet market was an effort by China to deflect blame from the laboratory.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
