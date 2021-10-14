Not exactly the knowledgeable approach of a supposed enlightened democracy

Southwest Airlines canceled some 1800 flights over the past weekend, October 8 thru 12, 2021.

Truth be told this writer has been a loyal Southwest Airlines customer for over 20 years. They're not without flaws refusing to assign seats and continuing with a numbering system where one gets in line before boarding. At least that's an improvement from the old "cattle call" system of boarding a plane. Yet they don't have a bag fee charge that other airlines have which is another reason I've favored flying with them.

However, Southwest was in the news lately having canceled over 1800 flights this past weekend.

According to SWA company execs they're blaming bad weather in Florida and issues with air traffic control. The FTA maintains there were no staffing shortages over the weekend and SWA competitors flying similar routes only experienced minor amounts of cancelations.

So what's going on at SWA?

