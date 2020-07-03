 
 
Not All Americans Celebrate the Birth of a Racist Slave Owning USA Homicidal at Home Genocidal Abroad

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 1723
Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. #MLKjr Owner: darinrmcclure at flickr.com/people/32604470@N08/ License: Attribution
Since prominently placed statues of famous racists are no longer acceptable, just as policemen shooting African Americans has finally become unacceptable, why not dispense with the far out illusion of a racist colonial capitalist USA being worth celebrating.

Let's face the truthful implications of riding ourselves of the public relation lies that made known racists Winston Churchill and Woodrow Wilson deserving of public hero worship. Since they were really bastards in their behavior, does it not follow that their administrations were less than deserving of some patriotic belief in their nations greatness? Would not the truth about our criminally racist colonial capitalist wars make us free of dangerous self-deceptions about the nature of our lives and our own integrity? Compare our natural healthy love of life and each other with the ignominiously false aspects of our being criminally ruled by a racist genocide-for-capital accumulation speculative investment banking oligarchy?

Already five years ago Minority Perspective in Birmingham, UK questioned celebrating the birth of such a murderously racist nation by publishing on July 4, 1916:

Celebrate 260 Years Profitable Genocide - African Slaves Native Americans Mexicans Filipinos etc.

Synopsis: Independence Holiday in the USA becomes a time when citizens tend to reflect on the nations two hundred forty year history. It is a history typical of the bloody British Empire and other six European empires in the areas of genocide and plunder. Readers wishing to review crimes against humanity perpetrated by citizens in military uniform of the nation born on the fourth of July, 1776, may click on the above title.

Apropos to the present success of the ongoing protests making the taking of black American lives in the streets and homes of the United States of America matter to USA's ruling white establishment, also five years ago, in Kerala India, publishers of Counter Currents in their awareness of the continuing non-mattering of Black Lives taken in their own beloved countries all around the world by invading Americans GIs, saw fit to publish:

'Black Lives Matter' Leaders Betraying Martin Luther King in Imperialism, Counter Currents, July 14, 2016 https://countercurrents.org/2016/07/black-lives-matter-leaders-betraying-martin-luther-king/

Synopsis: Unless Martin Luther King is wrong, the movement to protect US Blacks from White people will go nowhere while Black American soldiers follow illegal orders to kill Africans in Africa and other non-Caucasian people all around the globe. King assured everyone listening, 'there will be no progress on social justice issues at home while we go on killing the poor overseas at a such an enormous expenditure of social and financial resources that make such progress impossible.'

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, in Germany & Sweden Einartysken,and in the US by Dissident (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Jay Janson

Author 1723
(Member since May 26, 2006), 60 fans, 415 articles, 508 comments, 25 diaries
It has come to this peoples historian activist's attention that most people have not read or listened to Martin Luther King's at the time, earth shaking sermon, 'Beyond Vietnam - a Time to Break Silence available to read or listen to by simply Googling 'Beyond Vietnam American Rhetoric'

Submitted on Friday, Jul 3, 2020 at 6:24:20 PM

Author 0
Jeff J. Brown

Author 10687
(Member since Feb 7, 2008), 14 fans, 65 articles, 194 comments, 1 diaries
Jay,

You always necessarily remind us of the ugly truth about the West, that goes back many centuries.

Thank you.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 4, 2020 at 1:14:42 AM

Author 0
