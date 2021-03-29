Not-A-Sonnet Sonnet (Don't Worry, I'm On It)



.



Mmm, Nui Nui Puffa Puffa Rice

volcanoes spume, beware of fallen mice

The day Tony was Conigliaroed

William Burroughs's wife was bow-and-arrowed

What you don't understand is we don't care

we hate you more if you don't show no fear

L'oiseau que tu croyais surprendre

Money on the barrel first, then prentendre

When the quantums get here, then again not

a new strobelight dance craze will have been sought

Oh. Billions and billions returned to dust

a measly fuckin handful still discussed.

The horse fire scream barns / constellated black hole dreams / of epiphanies

We made unctuous / love under the table Break / fast at Tiffanys

Also available at my Substack site, TDM