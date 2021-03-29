 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Not-A-Sonnet Sonnet (Don't Worry, I'm On It)

Not-A-Sonnet Sonnet (Don't Worry, I'm On It)

by John Kendall Hawkins


.

Mmm, Nui Nui Puffa Puffa Rice

volcanoes spume, beware of fallen mice


The day Tony was Conigliaroed

William Burroughs's wife was bow-and-arrowed


What you don't understand is we don't care

we hate you more if you don't show no fear


L'oiseau que tu croyais surprendre

Money on the barrel first, then prentendre


When the quantums get here, then again not

a new strobelight dance craze will have been sought


Oh. Billions and billions returned to dust

a measly fuckin handful still discussed.


The horse fire scream barns / constellated black hole dreams / of epiphanies

We made unctuous / love under the table Break / fast at Tiffanys

Also available at my Substack site, TDM.

 

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Ouch.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 29, 2021 at 8:47:18 AM

