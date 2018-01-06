Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

North and South Korea Talk, but Is Trump in the Way?

By       Message TheRealNews Network       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/6/18

Author 27446
- Advertisement -

[Republished from The Real News Network]

Following more belligerence from President Trump's Twitter account, North and South Korea have announced their first direct talks in years. It's a big step towards rapprochement, says journalist Tim Shorrock, but the U.S. could be a major obstacle.

- Advertisement -

Tim Shorrock is a Washington-based journalist who spent part of his youth in South Korea and has been writing about North and South Korea since the late 1970s. He just returned from a two month stay in Gwangju, South Korea, where during the Korean president campaign he interviewed South Korea-s President Moon Jae-In. He writes about US-Korea relations for The Nation and the Korea Center for Investigative Reporting.

AARON MATÉ: It's The Real News, I'm Aaron Mate'. President Trump's Twitter account, again, made global headlines this week, when he bragged that his nuclear button is much bigger and more powerful than North Korea's.

Trump made that comment in response to a New Year's Day speech from North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un. Un's address included an overture to South Korea, that is now seeing results. First, North and South Korea reopened a border hotline that had been frozen for nearly two years. Just today, the two sides announced that next week, they will hold direct talks for the first time since December 2016.

- Advertisement -

Despite Trump's bellicose talk, he's even shown signs of backing off. On Thursday, the U.S. and South Korea agreed to delay their planned joint military games that were set for the end of next month. Is all this a sign of warming relations on the Korean peninsula?

Well, joining me is Tim Shorrock, a journalist who has covered North and South Korea for decades. Tim, welcome. What is your reaction to all that we've seen this week? Does even today's news, especially of direct talks between the two sides, signal a shift in how things have been going?

TIM SHORROCK: Well, they definitely signal a shift between North and South Korea. The problem is, I don't think the United States is very happy about this development at all, although they have postponed the military maneuvers, the military training that's going to happen, that's still going to happen after the Olympics.

It's a very good sign. It's a very good sign that North and South Korea have opened this communication line and then on Tuesday, they're going to talk because North Korea has, you know, that Kim Jong-un said in his January 1st speech, that North Korea would be interested in sending a delegation to the Olympics, which are going to happen in February in South Korea.

They're going to talk about that and hopefully, it will lead to some other kinds of negotiations between the two sides. I think it's very hopeful, but I don't think the United States has much to do with it. If you read the official line on this in the New York Times and the mainstream press, and you read these quotes they bring up from Republican and Democratic foreign policy people, there's a lot of disinterest in this. There's a thinking that South Korea is sort of operating on its own, as if it's not a real independent country. That's a real danger here.

AARON MATÉ: Well, Tim, one of those quotes, I'm going to read to you is from Daniel Russel, speaking to the New York Times. He was a former assistant secretary of state in the Obama administration. He says, "It is fine for the South Koreans to take the lead, but if they don't have the U.S. behind them, they won't get far with North Korea. If the South Koreans are viewed as running off the leash, it will exacerbate tensions within the alliance."

- Advertisement -

That's not Trump's Twitter account, that is a former Obama administration official, talking about South Koreans as "running off the leash." What is he referring to there?

TIM SHORROCK: Well, he and most other national security people in Washington, whether they're Republican or Democrat, basically see South Korea as an appendage of the United States. And South Korea is on a tight leash, the U.S. basically, controls South Korea. It's a very illuminating comment I think. Extremely arrogant. It just underscores the arrogance of America towards both Koreas since 1945.

Daniel Russel, of course, he's also the same guy who, during the Obama administration, said if Kim Jong-un obtains super weapons, he will die instantly. Obama and his people made similar threats against North Korea. They just didn't do it quite as loudly, like on Twitter, that Trump has done.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

The Real News Network is a television news and documentary network focused on providing independent and uncompromising journalism. Our staff, in collaboration with courageous journalists around the globe, will investigate, report and debate (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Reagan Celebration Hides Brutal History

Fall of Berlin Wall Began Eastern Expansion of NATO

Intelligence Officials Make Direct Threats on Snowden's Life

A Carthaginian Peace for Gaza

The Gang Of Eight: Chris Hedges and William Binney on Obama NSA Guidelines

Ratner: NSA Surveillance Program Needs to be Torn Apart from Branch to Branch

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Nathan Nahm

Become a Fan
Author 14805

(Member since Apr 17, 2008), 4 fans, 15 articles, 1 quicklinks, 562 comments, 5 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Absolutely correct.

Trump will be in the way and make it very difficult for SK and NK to achieve a meaningful detente under the prevailing circumstances. In fact, not just Trump but all past US presidents also have been in the way for the Koreans to decide their own fate. There will be genuine peace in Korea only when the Koreans tell the Americans to leave them alone and take the matter of their own destiny in their own hands.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 7, 2018 at 3:08:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Nathan Nahm

Become a Fan
Author 14805

(Member since Apr 17, 2008), 4 fans, 15 articles, 1 quicklinks, 562 comments, 5 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Nathan Nahm:   New Content

Today SK has an economy which is 40 times as large as NK, and spends for defense 30 times as much money as NK. Since it is also generally thought that NK cannot use its nuclear weapons against SK without a devastating blowback, there is no reason why SK cannot negotiate and deal with NK on its own. Today's SK is not unlike a late teenager who has grown intellectually and physically strong enough to deal with most of his problems but who lacks confidence and belief in his own abilities, and is generally fearful of taking any initiatives. Wise parents encourage their grown-up kids like this to make their own decisions, rather than try to over-protect them by making decisions for their kid for life and prevent his ever getting mature enough to lead an independent life.

The US has helped SK to achieve its current economic power and prosperity, for which SK should be justly grateful to the US. However, the most appropriate and just action that the US can take toward SK at this point is to encourage SK to go independent like a bona fide sovereign state, not to dictate SK's decisions like another imperial power toward its colony and a vassal state.

Moreover, NK and SK are not two unrelated independent countries but two divided parts of what has been continually one single country for more than a thousand years. What SK and NK can do with each other is strictly within their own prerogative and no other country has the legal right to tell them what to do, or what not to do.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 7, 2018 at 5:05:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 