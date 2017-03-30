- Advertisement -

Seven years down the line, civil society has made strides in improving their effectiveness and accountability. However, progress in realizing Istanbul Principles in CSO practice, depends largely on enabling government policies and laws.

Justin Kilcullen, European Representative to the CSO Partnership for Development Effectiveness (CPDE) and Chair of Social Justice Ireland (watch video | listen/ download audio podcast); and Azra Saeed of Roots for Equity, an organization that works with with small-landless farmers (especially women farmers) in Pakistan, shared their views with CNS (Citizen News Service) as to how realisation of Istanbul Principles is being challenged by shrinking CSO space, necessitating a redefinition of accountability and effectiveness of all actors in development cooperation.

Istanbul Principles increase effectiveness and accountability

"Istanbul Principles highlight that CSOs are at their best when they practice gender equity, have a human rights-based approach, and foster a relationship with each other that is based on equality, rather than based on power and financial resources. During the last 7 years many CSOs in the north as well as in the south have tried to put these principles into practice. As a result, civil society is now being accepted as an authentic and autonomous voice in development circles," said Justin.

Azra agreed that the main context of Istanbul Principles is accountability of the people to the people, and it popularises the sentiment that CSOs, as actors of change, have to be accountable. While people's movements have always been accountable, Istanbul Principles have given some food for thought for the big CSOs to practice it as well. There can be development justice only if there is accountability.

Challenges faced in implementing Istanbul Principles

Justin comes from Ireland in the north, while Azra represents Pakistan from the south block.

According to Justin the question of equitable relationships is a big challenge. "I worked for many years with an Irish NGO that had huge over $65 million a year as resources. Our partners were small CSOs in the South, who did not have so much money. When you have the money it gives you power. We have to release that power so that it becomes a partnership of equals. But then who do we become accountable to? To our less-privileged partners in the South, or to our donors who give the money and are just looking for a report on outcomes? This is a challenge for the northern CSOs. It is also a challenge for southern CSOs. Many of our partners at CPDE are very sophisticated organisations based in metro-cities, with a good income. But the organisations that they represent are in far-flung parts of rural areas. This poses a challenge for an equitable relationship."

For Azra, "Many governments in the south see Istanbul Principles as a whipping tool for civil society. After 9/11, the world scenario has changed drastically, especially in countries like Pakistan. If you ask for any kind of accountability from the government you are labelled as being anti-national. CSOs who work in difficult areas - with undocumented migrants, with farmers whose lands have been grabbed in the name of so-called development like making posh residential colonies, highways, big dams - and make themselves accountable to the people, get into trouble with the government. At the same time many iNGOs and big CSOs are getting billions of dollars many of them have become clearing houses for Overseas Development Assistance (ODA)."

Redefining accountability and effectiveness

Justin finds merit in understanding what accountability means, rather than redefining it. "It is more of a question of sustainability. A lot of our work can be short term - say a 3-year project funded on a 3-year budget. But we may not get the endpoint in such short projects that involve the community. Economic and social issues are complex problems and cannot be resolved by short-term programmes. So how do we handle that relationship in terms of long-term commitments and sustainable partnerships?"

But for Azra, there is a dire need to redefine accountability, and organizations who consider themselves to be the biggest players in field of development (like the World Bank, World Trade Organisation and International Monetary Fund) need to be restructured.

"The issue of accountability is used as a stick against the CSOs who really want to serve the people. However, CPDE is grounded in the belief that aid has to be accountable. There are many shades of accountability, apart from fiduciary accountability. There has to be accountability in the work we do, and in the messages we convey."

