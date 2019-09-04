 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/4/19

North Carolina Has Won a Huge Victory in the Fight Against Rigged Elections

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 29155
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Nichols
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)

From The Nation

There is now hope that savvy legal and political strategies really can begin to upend gerrymandering across the country.

North Carolina Gerrymander Ruled Illegal. A federal court ruled that North Carolina Republicans illegally drew up U.S. congressional districts in the state to benefit their party.
North Carolina Gerrymander Ruled Illegal. A federal court ruled that North Carolina Republicans illegally drew up U.S. congressional districts in the state to benefit their party.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Wochit News)   Details   DMCA

Short of canceling a scheduled election, or suspending a duly elected legislative body (as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently attempting to do), partisan gerrymandering is as stark an assault on democracy as you will find. And since Republicans used the advantage they gained in the 2010 "wave" election to lock in legislative majorities across the country, gerrymandering has proven to be the most damaging of their assaults -- especially in North Carolina.

For the better part of a decade, advocates for fair elections have battled in the courts to overturn Republican-drawn maps for state legislative and congressional districts in the Tar Heel State. They have had wins and losses, including the US Supreme Court's heartbreaking 5-4 decision in June, which held that "partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts."

After the high court's decision, foes of partisan gerrymandering shifted their focus to state courts. And on Tuesday, they scored a victory that's significant not just for North Carolina but for the many states where biased maps have compromised free and fair elections. The panel of three judges ruled unanimously in Common Cause v. Lewis that the Republican-control North Carolina General Assembly had violated the state constitution when it gerrymandered legislative maps with an eye toward thwarting serious competition for state house and senate seats. The judges order that the districts be redrawn in time for the 2020 election.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, noted after the 2018 election that "while Democrats received 50 percent of the votes for the N.C. Senate, they received only 42 percent of seats. And while they received 50.5 percent of the votes for the N.C. House, they received only 45 percent of seats."

"This is a historic victory for the people of North Carolina," declared Bob Phillips, the executive director of Common Cause in North Carolina. "Thanks to the court's landmark decision, politicians in Raleigh will no longer be able to rig our elections through partisan gerrymandering."

As to be expected, North Carolina Republicans are howling mad, particularly after the US Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the state's gerrymandered congressional districts.

But here's the difference between the two cases: The North Carolina judges determined that the Republican maps violated the state constitution: "it is the carefully crafted maps, and not the will of the voters, that dictate the election outcomes in a significant number of legislative districts and, ultimately, the majority control of the General Assembly."

The state court's 357-page decision was detailed and firm in its conclusion that legislative contests in the state had been "significantly tainted in that they unconstitutionally deprive every citizen of the right to elections for members of the General Assembly conducted freely and honestly to ascertain, fairly and truthfully, the will of the People." That led Phil Berger, the Republican leader in the state Senate, to grudgingly accept the determination, saying that "we intend to respect the court's decision and finally put this divisive battle behind us."

"Nearly a decade of relentless litigation has strained the legitimacy of this state's institutions, and the relationship between its leaders, to the breaking point, explained Berger. "It's time to move on."

The prospect that North Carolina will have competitive legislative elections next year -- and that Democrats could win those elections -- opens the door to even more breakthroughs for democracy. If Democrats control the governorship and the legislature, maps that will eventually be drawn based on 2020 Census data could help restore fairness to US House races. Thus, what North Carolina State Representative Graig Meyer characterized as "a game changer for 2020" could usher in an extended era of competitive state and federal elections. North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson put it best: "the fairness of North Carolina elections just got a permanent upgrade."

Despite this summer's US Supreme Court ruling, there is now hope that savvy legal and political strategies really can begin to upend gerrymandering across the country.

"A narrow majority on the United States Supreme Court turned their backs on the voters in North Carolina in June refusing to curb the blatant partisan gerrymander, but today the state's own court stood up for the rights of those voters under the state constitution," explained Karen Hobert Flynn, the national president of Common Cause. "This victory joins a growing list of victories in the fight to end gerrymandering nationwide. The battles do not end here though."

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Nichols Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Nichols, a pioneering political blogger, has written the Online Beat since 1999. His posts have been circulated internationally, quoted in numerous books and mentioned in debates on the floor of Congress.

Nichols writes about (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Paul Ryan? Seriously?

Scott Walker's Austerity Agenda Yields 'Worst Job Losses in US'

What the Hell Is Wrong With Paul Ryan?

The Koch Brothers, ALEC and the Savage Assault on Democracy

GM's Plant Closures Confirm the President is a Liar and a Fool

The Deafening Silence of the Republican Field in the Wake of the Planned Parenthood Shooting

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 