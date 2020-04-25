Nobel winning virologist - SARS- COV 2 lab created, mutating into less deadly disease

story from newsfronunderground, Mark Crispin Miller

We knew this last January when the Indian study was released. But we now have confirmation from the virologist who discovered the HIV virus. It definitely came from the Wuhan lab - BUT the Wuhan lab was funded by the US government and by Bill Gates' Foundation and partly staffed by American scientists. We have yet to discover who exactly released this deadly pathogen from the lab. Research by Pepe Escobar .opednews.com/articles/3/What-Di...200424-368.html shows definitively that this virus was released by US intel agents. Think about it. It first showed up in three US enemy nations: China, Iran, Italy. Yes, Italy, because Italy secretly signed onto China's silk road trade agreement in defiance of US and EU orders.



Here is an explosive interview with Dr. Montagnier, who quietly explains to his incredulous interrogators that COVID-19 is not a natural virus that arose by chance out of that Chinese "wet market" (the Official Story, foretold in the last shot of the Matt Damon/Gwyneth Paltrow flick Contagion). The bits of HIV that Dr. Montagner and others have detected in this new coronavirus had to have been deliberately inserted, in a lab somewhere. That's the bad news, which so completely, and authoritatively, shatters the Official Story

that it had the program's trio of discussants freaking out (one of them desperately seeking counter-claims on his cellphone). The good news is that the coronavirus seems to be weakening, its virulence abating, as it mutates through transmission - a claim that also shatters the official story, which tells us that this pandemic will drag on, and on, and on, and that we'll all to stay under house arrest, until every human being on Earth gets vaccinated.

This statement struck me: nature prefers harmony. Yes you can create something not seen in nature. However how nature reacts is very telling. The virus is mutating but the places where it changing most frequently surround the region that carries the HIV sequence!! Since HIV was inserted, it is being disabled by nature, making the virus less deadly as it mutates.

And there's more that the good doctor had to say (when his questioners weren't

