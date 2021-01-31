Noam Chomsky and Chris Hedges on the State of the American Empire

On this week's "On Contact," host Chris Hedges talks to Professor Noam Chomsky, the pioneering linguist, prolific author of numerous seminal political works, about the state of the American Empire. Professor Chomsky is the author of over 100 books including "The Fateful Triangle," "Manufacturing Consent," "Failed States" and "Requiem for the American Dream," and America's most important intellectual. In his new book, with Marv Waterstone, professor emeritus at the University of Arizona, is "Consequences of Capitalism: Manufacturing Discontent and Resistance."

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

