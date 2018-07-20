Noam Chomsky, Half a Century too Late

- Advertisement -

Just as Chomsky encouraged turning away from looking seriously into 9/11, the most important event in America since the JFK cia assassination, he is sadly lacking here.

I like that he's finally talking about it, a half century or so too late, as it just might wake up a few people.

Not that it will do any good. If you want the truth about the extinction of life on earth, get "Nature Bats Last" as a link on your computer. And watch any video you missed from Guy McPherson.

- Advertisement -

Or check my links and articles on abrupt climate change and near term human extinction.

Or ignore it all, because you will be happier and live so until your lights go out.