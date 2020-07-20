

Oregon officials object to federal agents grabbing protesters off the streets in Portland Oregon officials blasted the White House after federal agents arrested protesters in Portland, Oregon. The agents put them into unmarked vans without telling ...

Dear friends, "Today Portland, tomorrow all America!" is the boast of Trumpist officials who have already announced they are planning to do "Portland" anywhere and everywhere.

What does that mean? It means bringing "homeland security" secret police with no insignia and unmarked cars and trucks to abduct citizens on the streets who are protesting police violence, thereby using even more police violence in what can only be called fascist style. No warrants, no charges.

The American public needs to stand against this vile tactic - - more than a tactic, a strategy to smash the growing majority ready to throw out of office an anti-democratic government.

I am sharing with you a letter to the Philadelphia Inquirer from Rabbi Phyllis Berman, urging that the Governor and Attorney General of Pennsylvania join with the Governor and Attorney General of Oregon to bring suit against these violent attacks on democratic process. This is not just a matter of high theory, affecting only political scientists and Rabbis. It has to do with the life and death behavior of our "leaders" on the coronavirus, on millions of jobs, on the food supply, on our schoolchildren and their teachers and their parents. A government that does not care about the lives of its citizens can only hold power by brute force.

I urge you to write your own version of this letter to your own local newspaper - - a metropolitan paper, a communal paper, a religious paper. Call it in to your local TV and radio stations. Send it to all your friends by social media.

Blessings of shalom, salaam, paz, peace, namaste. Blessings of disciplined nonviolent determination -- "soul-force.". Blessings to carry John Lewis within us.-- Arthur

The Editor:

I read with deep concern about the violence perpetrated by several federal law enforcement agencies against peaceful protesters in Portland OR that resulted in the seizing and detaining without probable cause protesters on Thursday and the shooting of Donavan La Bella, critically injuring him. I read with hope that Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is filing suit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Protection Service.

I want to strongly recommend that we urge all governors and attorneys general of other states to join in that suit. [Here in Pennsylvania, I appeal to Governor Wolf and Attorney-General Shapiro.-- [Here name your own state officials.] At a time when so many of us joined together to protest the horrific violence perpetrated by some racist police against people-of-color, I find myself outraged and terrified that there hasn't yet been a national outcry when our federal "law enforcement" agencies have unlawfully escalated the violence against protesters.

