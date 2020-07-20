 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/20/20

No secret police, no "Portland" -- Anywhere

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 22832
Message Rabbi Arthur Waskow


Oregon officials object to federal agents grabbing protesters off the streets in Portland Oregon officials blasted the White House after federal agents arrested protesters in Portland, Oregon. The agents put them into unmarked vans without telling ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNBC Television)   Details   DMCA

Dear friends, "Today Portland, tomorrow all America!" is the boast of Trumpist officials who have already announced they are planning to do "Portland" anywhere and everywhere.

What does that mean? It means bringing "homeland security" secret police with no insignia and unmarked cars and trucks to abduct citizens on the streets who are protesting police violence, thereby using even more police violence in what can only be called fascist style. No warrants, no charges.

The American public needs to stand against this vile tactic - - more than a tactic, a strategy to smash the growing majority ready to throw out of office an anti-democratic government.

I am sharing with you a letter to the Philadelphia Inquirer from Rabbi Phyllis Berman, urging that the Governor and Attorney General of Pennsylvania join with the Governor and Attorney General of Oregon to bring suit against these violent attacks on democratic process. This is not just a matter of high theory, affecting only political scientists and Rabbis. It has to do with the life and death behavior of our "leaders" on the coronavirus, on millions of jobs, on the food supply, on our schoolchildren and their teachers and their parents. A government that does not care about the lives of its citizens can only hold power by brute force.

I urge you to write your own version of this letter to your own local newspaper - - a metropolitan paper, a communal paper, a religious paper. Call it in to your local TV and radio stations. Send it to all your friends by social media.

Blessings of shalom, salaam, paz, peace, namaste. Blessings of disciplined nonviolent determination -- "soul-force.". Blessings to carry John Lewis within us.-- Arthur

The Editor:

I read with deep concern about the violence perpetrated by several federal law enforcement agencies against peaceful protesters in Portland OR that resulted in the seizing and detaining without probable cause protesters on Thursday and the shooting of Donavan La Bella, critically injuring him. I read with hope that Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is filing suit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Protection Service.

I want to strongly recommend that we urge all governors and attorneys general of other states to join in that suit. [Here in Pennsylvania, I appeal to Governor Wolf and Attorney-General Shapiro.-- [Here name your own state officials.] At a time when so many of us joined together to protest the horrific violence perpetrated by some racist police against people-of-color, I find myself outraged and terrified that there hasn't yet been a national outcry when our federal "law enforcement" agencies have unlawfully escalated the violence against protesters.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rabbi Arthur Waskow Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rabbi Arthur Waskow, Ph. D., founded (in 1983) and directs The Shalom Center , a prophetic voice in Jewish, multireligious, and American life that brings Jewish and other spiritual thought and practice to bear on seeking peace, pursuing justice, (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Gaza-Israel Violence: The Fuller Story

Five Steps to Burning Books

Behind the Tony Kushner story: The deeper reasons for CUNY's rejection & reversal

Howard Zinn's last advice to America: A Broad Coalition for Independence From the Corporations & the Military

The Speech Mr. Obama should give this Thursday night

Refuting The "White Savior" Attacks on Avatar Movie

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 305 fans, 2583 articles, 5283 quicklinks, 6511 comments, 526 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Great idea. Every governor, every mayor should be standing up for Portland.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 20, 2020 at 2:33:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 