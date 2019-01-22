No poem tonight



Upload file blank screen

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) Details DMCA

- Advertisement -



I shake my head,

And frown into

A virtual page of white --

This screen --



That lights my face

In this otherwise dark room

That we have been trying to heat

Against the storm



That blows as if to extinguish

Our little box of light.

The white of the screen

Mimics the white



Of the fields and forest

Hidden by the blackness

That turns the windows into mirrors. . .

In which I see myself



Trying to write.

But no poem comes,

Even though this sweetest of worlds

Deserves to be remembered.



All I can do is stare

Into the ominous white noise

Of the virtual

Page of white.



- Advertisement -

opednews.com



Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)



Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages:

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

,

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)