No peace until Israel ends its apartheid rule over the Palestinian's



Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza cease-fire | DW News Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced a cease-fire in Gaza late on Thursday, following reports to that effect in Israeli media. One official ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: DW News) Details DMCA



Israel and Hamas agree to cease fire mediated by Egypt, May 20, 2021

Okay the Egyptian's mediated a cease fire last night between Israel and Hamas, the governing power in Gaza ending Israel's bombardment there and Hamas sending rockets into Israel. Now what? Where does it go from there?

Those are the questions that need to be dealt with because a cease fire isn't peace.

The "peace" process has been a can kicked down the road. It's been an utter failure as Israel since 1967 became an occupying power of the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Its policy of evicting, confiscating and bull dozing Palestinian's homes and their lands for mostly orthodox Jews to come in and build their settlements goes on unimpeded. All this while enforcing an embargo of Gaza and maintaining it as an open air prison.

The truth is the US supports Israel unconditionally and is the main cog against a peaceful solution.

However, there is a mechanism that exists to begin forcing Israel to abandon its policy of apartheid against the Palestinian's. It is BDS, boycott, divestment and sanction of Israel, something analogous to what the world did with South Africa against its apartheid rule that finally ended in the 1990's.

BDS demands are simply end the occupation of the West Bank, equal rights for Palestinian citizens of Israel and the right of return for all Palestinian's.

Yet BDS is so reviled some 26 states in the US have instituted Israel oath laws barring contractors from supporting a boycott of Israel with pending bills in 13 other states. Such laws at least to this layman seem un-Constitutional. Accordingly the ACLU has brought a lawsuit against several government agencies on violation of 1st Amendment grounds that demanded plaintiffs sign a pro-Israel loyalty oath.

As many of us are aware all throughout the US on the local, state and federal level most of those in political office have had their campaigns partially underwritten by the Israeli Lobby mainly AIPAC, American-Israel Public Affairs Committee making them beholden to Israel. For those who resist the Lobby are called anti-Semitic.

So the impact of the Israeli Lobby is unrelenting.

But remember South Africa in 1980's was labeled a pariah state with people protesting against its apartheid rule all over the world including the United States.

This must happen again because Israel is an apartheid state and must be called out as such.

The propaganda of "Israel has a right to defend itself" is a ruse. It is an occupying power over the Palestinian people who have a right to resist against Israel just like the black people in South Africa resisted the apartheid rule over them.

There will never be peace until Israel, like South Africa before it, ends its apartheid rule over the Palestinian's.