"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier." -- Donald J. Trump, in an interview with Reuters.

Wow, has it really been only 100 days since America started to be great again? Seems like a heck of a lot more. In fact, it seems like ages since the same Mr. Trump said, "We are sending an armada, very powerful. We have submarines, very powerful, far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. We have the best military people on Earth. And I will say this: [North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un] is doing the wrong thing."

Remember that? He was talking to Fox News. That was way back when he tried to fake out Kim by warning him that an aircraft carrier group was steaming towards North Korea when it was really heading in the opposite direction to the Indian Ocean? Kind of like hiring someone to do a job and then not paying them, you know? It always worked in business, so I guess he figured it was worth a try on an unpredictable dictator with a million-man army and a hankering for nuclear missiles.

Although, I'd imagine Mr. Trump must have been somewhat embarrassed when his admirals said they didn't know anything about any ships steaming to Korea. But heck, they finally worked it out and they're there now, so good for them, right? And Mr. Trump said not to worry, war-lovers, a "major" conflict with North Korea was still not out of the range of possibility if Kim continued to engage in provocative behavior. Except Mr. Trump doesn't like to use big words, so he said something like, "If Kim (which one, guys?) keeps doing bad things we might have to attack him."

The narcissist-in-chief (NIC) likes simple declarative sentences. Nothing complex. Direct communication. Look at his tax plan. One page, 200 words. No messing around with details like revenues and deficits. Huge tax cuts for very rich people. I promised it, now do it, staff. That's a leader. This is what those voters wanted to see and hear.

Not that he's a dictator, though. He showed how flexible he can be on his campaign promises by not insisting that a budget bill to keep the government operating for another week include $3 billion to start that wall the Mexicans keep refusing to pay for. Well, he did insist at first, but when Congress said no, he showed he could be flexible. He put off the wall for a few months.

He did the same thing with his threat to cut off funds that allow poor people to get health insurance through Obamacare if Congress didn't get rid of his predecessor's legacy achievement. Yessir, the NIC said in clear, concise terms that he'd hold up any budget deal and cut off Obamacare Medicaid funds unless Congress made good on his promise of a new health care plan right now. But again, he showed how flexible he could be by saying OK when Congress said "no way" to his threat. Now that's a good leader, right?

... This is not normal, people.

The only honest thing the NIC has said since being elected is that he thought the job would be easier. He couldn't bring himself to say it's way too hard for him, that he's woefully ill-prepared intellectually, emotionally and spiritually for the most important job on the planet. He did manage to say that measuring a president by his first 100 days in office -- a traditional benchmark he promoted strongly while running for the office -- was actually an artificial (he probably said "fake") measure of a president's accomplishments " although he also said his first 100 days were clearly the best ever.

Well, they did result in the lowest approval rating at that juncture of any president -- 41 percent. In fact, according to the YouGOV/Economist poll, "What Americans saw in President Trump as he was inaugurated nearly 100 days ago is more or less the same things they see today: Opinions of his qualities and his presidency have changed little. The public is more negative than positive about his performance, and most continue to find weaknesses in his honesty, empathy and temperament."

Let that last, subtle sentence sink in.

And yet, 31 percent of the public (mostly Republicans) say he has performed better than they expected, according to the poll. This may suggest that a lot of people had really low expectations of Trump going in, or that they are just as delusional as he is. I offer no Option C.

That poll also reported that, in general, Americans like Barack Obama a lot more than they do Donald Trump. Shocker. To the question, "Regardless of whether you agree with him, do you like Donald Trump as a person?" people responded: Like a lot, 23 percent; like somewhat, 20 percent; dislike 45 percent.

On Obama: Like a lot, 44 percent; like somewhat, 27 percent; dislike, 18 percent.

So most Americans would probably rather play golf with Obama than Trump.

