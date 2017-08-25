Power of Story
No War 2017: War and the Environment

David Swanson
September 22-24 Conference in Washington, D.C.
Just following the International Day of Peace, and in the tradition of No War 2016: Real Security Without Terrorism, and the best speech any U.S. president ever gave, this year's conference will focus on activism, including activist planning workshops, addressing how the antiwar and environmental movements can work together. We encourage and can help you to hold similar events in other locations, and this event will be livestreamed so that other events can watch it.

WHO:Speakers will include: Gar Smith whose forthcoming book is The War and Environment Reader, and Max Blumenthal, Kevin Zeese, Kathy Kelly, Brian Terrell, Bruce Gagnon, Peter Kuznick, Ray McGovern, David Swanson, Dale Dewar, Nadine Bloch, Richard Tucker, Pat Elder, Mike Stagg, Natalia Cardona, Lindsay Koshgarian, Suzanne Cole, Eric Teller, Robin Taubenfeld, Alice Day, Lincoln Day, Brian Trautman, Rev Lukata Mjumbe, Anthony Rogers-Wright, Jill Stein, James Marc Leas, Jonathan King, Diane Wilson, Donnal Walter, Tony Jenkins, Medea Benjamin, Will Griffin, Alice Slater, Susi Snyder, Emily Wurth, Elizabeth Murray, Annie Machon, Tim DeChristopher, Larry Johnson, Larry Wilkerson. Read speakers' bios.

Music by The Irthlingz Duo: Sharon Abreu and Michael Hurwicz, and by Emma's Revolution, and by Bryan Cahall.

WHERE: American University Katzen Art Center 4400 Massachusetts Ave NW Washington, DC 20016 All events in the Recital Hall. Workshops on Sunday in the Recital Hall, and in Rooms 112, 115, 123, and 128. How to get there. Lodging and rides board.

WHEN: Friday, Sept 22: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept 23: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept 24: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Click here to register (includes 2 catered vegan meals and a copy of the new 2017 edition of A Global Security System: An Alternative to War). The venue seats 211, and we will close registrations when we need to. Click here to become a sponsor (includes a literature table and free registrations if desired). Sponsors include: EndWarForever.com

AGENDA: Sept 22 7-8 p.m. Conference Opening Plenary: David Swanson, Jill Stein, Tim DeChristopher, plus music by Bryan Cahall. 8-10 p.m. our friends from the Sam Adams Associates for Integrity in Intelligence will present their annual award. Past recipients have included Coleen Rowley, Katharine Gun, Sibel Edmonds, Craig Murray, Sam Provance, Frank Grevil, Larry Wilkerson, Julian Assange, Thomas Drake, Jesselyn Radack, Thomas Fingar, Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, William Binney, and John Kiriakou. Presenting this year will be Elizabeth Murray, Annie Machon, Larry Johnson, and Larry Wilkerson. Recipient yet to be announced.

Sept 23 9-10:15 a.m. Understanding the intersection of pro-environment and anti-war activism, with Richard Tucker, Gar Smith, and Dale Dewar. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Preventing domestic environmental damage of militarism, with Mike Stagg, Pat Elder, James Marc Leas. 11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. catered lunch by D.C. Vegan 12:45 p.m. - 1 p.m. welcome back music by The Irthlingz Duo: Sharon Abreu and Michael Hurwicz. 1-2:15 p.m. Combining movements globally, with Robin Taubenfeld, Rev Lukata Mjumbe, Emily Wurth. 2:30-3:45 p.m. Financial tradeoffs, budgets, and conversion, with Lindsay Koshgarian, Natalia Cardona, and Bruce Gagnon. 4-5:15 p.m. Divestment from fossil fuels and weapons with Jonathan King, Susi Snyder, and Suzanne Cole. 5:15-6:45 dinner on your own Here is a map showing restaurants and coffee shops on campus (PDF). There are many more options just up Nebraska Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue and the area of the American University / Tenleytown Metro stop. A shuttlebus makes it easy to get there and back. 6:45-7:30 Music by Emma's Revolution. 7:30-9:00 Screening of episode 7 of Untold History of the United States, followed by discussion with Peter Kuznick, Ray McGovern, and David Swanson.

Sept 24 9-10:15 a.m. Creative activism for the earth and peace, with Nadine Bloch, Bill Moyer, Brian Trautman. 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Breakout workshop strategic planning sessions in Recital Hall, and in Rooms 112, 115, 123, and 128, and possibly outdoors. Workshop 1: How the Internet Changes Activism with Donnal Walter. Creating a culture of environmental responsibility, social justice, and peace requires viewing our individual efforts in continuity with the past and in cooperation with each other, all of us. What has greater potential for bringing the planet together than the World Wide Web? How can we as activists use the Web and social media to foster such collaboration? How do we tell a new story? And how do we use the global vision to motivate local action? The Internet is also known to contribute to division and polarization. How do we as activists resist this tendency? Yes, bring your laptop. Workshop 2: Creative activism with Nadine Bloch and Bill Moyer. Workshop 3: Educational Approaches to Foster Political Engagement for Peace and Planet, with Tony Jenkins. How do we move people from concern to engagement and action? This is a fundamental challenge of both the peace and environmental movements. This interactive workshop - intended for both educators and activists - will introduce practical, formal, and non-formal transformative educational theories, strategies and approaches intended to foster active social and political engagement. Workshop 4: Don't Bank on the Bomb: Divestment Campaign from Corporations Involved in the Manufacture and Maintenance of Nuclear Weapons, with Jonathan King, Alice Slater, Susi Snyder, Suzanne Cole, and Eric Teller. These campaigns, which can be carried out by a small group, educate the public to the profits that are one of the driving forces for the continuation of nuclear weapons programs, and offers the possibility of bringing economic pressure in support of nuclear disarmament. The "Don't Bank on the Bomb" campaign was developed in the Netherlands and operates throughout Europe.There the focus is on requesting investment funds to exclude corporations making nuclear weapons from their portfolios. Since the launch of that Campaign, 122 nations with a mandate from the UN General Assembly voted for a treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons which bans them and outlaws any prohibited activities related to nuclear weapons, including use, threat to use, development, testing, production, manufacturing, acquiring, possession, stockpiling, transferring, receiving, stationing, installation, and deployment. In the U.S. the nuclear weapons corporations are a much more significant component of the economy.The first successful campaign in the US was requesting the Cambridge City Council to ask its Municipal Pension Fund to divest from such corporations, in particular Lockheed-Martin. The U.S. Conference of Mayors has adapted a supportive resolution. Such campaigns can be directed at Pension Funds, College and University endowments, Church holdings, and related investments. The Future of Life Institute is leading the effort to make it easy for individuals to move their retirement and other personal investments out of funds that includes nuclear weapons manufacture in their portfolio. Workshop 5: Closing Military Bases with Medea Benjamin, Will Griffin. The U.S. has 800 bases around the planet. These bases are provocations to the rest of the world. With so many bases the Department of Defense should be called the Department of Offense. U.S. military bases don't just provoke other militaries, but they also displace entire communities, break democratic systems, violate human rights, destroy their environments, and so much more. But in response to these bases, struggles around the world have risen up and are fighting back against US imperialism. These are the struggles we can learn about and support to create an international citizens movement to close all foreign bases. 12-1 p.m. catered lunch by D.C. Vegan 1-2 p.m. Reporting back and discussion in Recital Hall 2:15-3:30 p.m. Halting the environmental damage of distant U.S. wars, with Kathy Kelly, Brian Terrell, Max Blumenthal. 3:45-5:00 p.m. Building a Joint Peacenvironmentalist / Envirantiwar Movement, with Kevin Zeese, Anthony Rogers-Wright, Diane Wilson. 5:00-6:30 p.m. dinner on your own
Here is a map showing restaurants and coffee shops on campus (PDF). There are many more options just up Nebraska Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue and the area of the American University / Tenleytown Metro stop. A shuttlebus makes it easy to get there and back.
6:30-7:15 Music by The Irthlingz Duo: Sharon Abreu and Michael Hurwicz.
7:15-9:00 p.m. Film screening and discussion: Scarred Lands and Wounded Lives: The Environmental Footprint of War, with Alice Day and Lincoln Day.

Use this flyer to spread the word about this conference: PDF.

You might also like to join the flotilla for the environment and peace in front of the Pentagon on the Potomac on September 17, 2017.
http://davidswanson.org
David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 

Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

