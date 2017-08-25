Just following the International Day of Peace, and in the tradition of No War 2016: Real Security Without Terrorism, and the best speech any U.S. president ever gave, this year's conference will focus on activism, including activist planning workshops, addressing how the antiwar and environmental movements can work together. We encourage and can help you to hold similar events in other locations, and this event will be livestreamed so that other events can watch it.
WHO:Speakers will include: Gar Smith whose forthcoming book is The War and Environment Reader, and Max Blumenthal, Kevin Zeese, Kathy Kelly, Brian Terrell, Bruce Gagnon, Peter Kuznick, Ray McGovern, David Swanson, Dale Dewar, Nadine Bloch, Richard Tucker, Pat Elder, Mike Stagg, Natalia Cardona, Lindsay Koshgarian, Suzanne Cole, Eric Teller, Robin Taubenfeld, Alice Day, Lincoln Day, Brian Trautman, Rev Lukata Mjumbe, Anthony Rogers-Wright, Jill Stein, James Marc Leas, Jonathan King, Diane Wilson, Donnal Walter, Tony Jenkins, Medea Benjamin, Will Griffin, Alice Slater, Susi Snyder, Emily Wurth, Elizabeth Murray, Annie Machon, Tim DeChristopher, Larry Johnson, Larry Wilkerson. Read speakers' bios.
Music by The Irthlingz Duo: Sharon Abreu and Michael Hurwicz, and by Emma's Revolution, and by Bryan Cahall.
WHERE: American University Katzen Art Center 4400 Massachusetts Ave NW Washington, DC 20016 All events in the Recital Hall. Workshops on Sunday in the Recital Hall, and in Rooms 112, 115, 123, and 128. How to get there. Lodging and rides board.
WHEN: Friday, Sept 22: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept 23: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept 24: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
AGENDA: Sept 22 7-8 p.m. Conference Opening Plenary: David Swanson, Jill Stein, Tim DeChristopher, plus music by Bryan Cahall. 8-10 p.m. our friends from the Sam Adams Associates for Integrity in Intelligence will present their annual award. Past recipients have included Coleen Rowley, Katharine Gun, Sibel Edmonds, Craig Murray, Sam Provance, Frank Grevil, Larry Wilkerson, Julian Assange, Thomas Drake, Jesselyn Radack, Thomas Fingar, Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, William Binney, and John Kiriakou. Presenting this year will be Elizabeth Murray, Annie Machon, Larry Johnson, and Larry Wilkerson. Recipient yet to be announced.
Sept 23 9-10:15 a.m. Understanding the intersection of pro-environment and anti-war activism, with Richard Tucker, Gar Smith, and Dale Dewar. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Preventing domestic environmental damage of militarism, with Mike Stagg, Pat Elder, James Marc Leas. 11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. catered lunch by D.C. Vegan 12:45 p.m. - 1 p.m. welcome back music by The Irthlingz Duo: Sharon Abreu and Michael Hurwicz. 1-2:15 p.m. Combining movements globally, with Robin Taubenfeld, Rev Lukata Mjumbe, Emily Wurth. 2:30-3:45 p.m. Financial tradeoffs, budgets, and conversion, with Lindsay Koshgarian, Natalia Cardona, and Bruce Gagnon. 4-5:15 p.m. Divestment from fossil fuels and weapons with Jonathan King, Susi Snyder, and Suzanne Cole. 5:15-6:45 dinner on your own Here is a map showing restaurants and coffee shops on campus (PDF). There are many more options just up Nebraska Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue and the area of the American University / Tenleytown Metro stop. A shuttlebus makes it easy to get there and back. 6:45-7:30 Music by Emma's Revolution. 7:30-9:00 Screening of episode 7 of Untold History of the United States, followed by discussion with Peter Kuznick, Ray McGovern, and David Swanson.
6:30-7:15 Music by The Irthlingz Duo: Sharon Abreu and Michael Hurwicz.
7:15-9:00 p.m. Film screening and discussion: Scarred Lands and Wounded Lives: The Environmental Footprint of War, with Alice Day and Lincoln Day.
Click here to register (includes 2 catered vegan meals and a copy of the new 2017 edition of A Global Security System: An Alternative to War). The venue seats 211, and we will close registrations when we need to. Click here to become a sponsor (includes a literature table and free registrations if desired).
