No WWII No Victory Parade in Moscow & No War in Ukraine Today If the West Had Not Rearmed Germany!

May 9th! Moscow Celebrates Victory Over Nazi Germany's Most Massive and Genocidal Invasion in History, but with incomprehensibly little or no public condemnation of American corporations having earlier heavily rearmed Hitler's Nazi Germany as British and French armies stood down in cooperation and in violation of the Versailles Treaty's prohibition of German rearmament.

With the world of the plundering Colonial Powers deep in the chaos of the Great Depression, a disastrous failure of rule by the banks of the capitalist countries and the United States internally threatened by local organizations of socialists and communists, US capital flowed into weaponizing Nazis.

The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics Seen As a Model for Revolutionaries Everywhere

Except for the socialist Soviet Union, the suffering the Great Depression engendered was world-wide. Between 1929 and 1932, worldwide gross domestic product (GDP) fell by an estimated 15%.[13] Meanwhile, the prospering revolutionary Soviet Union had become an inspiration and model for revolutionary organizing against capitalism and colonialism across the world. Actually, though by 1928, the Soviet Union had made an amazingly rapid recovery from the ravages of the First World War and from a horrible civil war promoted by invasions of twelve capitalist nations, its agricultural production had not recovered from war's devastation and there were still terrible famines throughout the 1930s.

There is an awesome amount of documented history about Hitler's prostate and weak Nazi Germany having been rearmed by US Corporations for War on Russia.

America's Wealthy Put Their Money Where Hitler's Mouth Was

By their intense investing and joint venturing to arm Germany to the teeth, America's wealthy were, albeit mostly silently, showing a positive attitude regarding Hitler's announced hatred of what he believed to be the world's two evils, communism and Judaism.

So why had Soviet leaders and writers, even during the onslaught of much vile, unfair and unfounded anti-Soviet propaganda during the Cold War after the Second World War, never managed to hold the Western colonial powers, the United States in particular, responsible for the Second World War in having rearmed Germany, intending (as Hitler had threatened) the destruction of the USSR? This has remained a mystery to this archival research peoples historian, all efforts contacting various well known historians in the field of recent Russian history in the US, and some in Russia notwithstanding. All the investments and joint venturing of US (and European) corporations building up Hitler's Wehrmacht to the world's number one military in only six years are documented in both business and tax records of US, Germany and other nations, and are in great part documented on the Internet with quite comprehensive statistics, a modest but indicting amount of which are presented in this article.

Below are excepts from British American scholar Anthony B. Sutton's Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler, Chapter One - "Wall Street Paves the Way for Hitler." (Anthony Sutton was a research fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution from 1968 to 1973.) and an economics professor at California State University, Los Angeles.)

The contribution made by American capitalism to German war preparations before 1940 can only be described as phenomenal. It was certainly crucial to German military capabilities. For instance, in 1934 Germany produced domestically only 300,000 tons of natural petroleum products and less than 800,000 tons of synthetic gasoline; Yet, ten years later in World War II, after transfer of the Standard Oil of New Jersey hydrogenation patents and technology to I. G. Farben, Germany produced about 6 1/2 million tons of oil "" of which 85 percent was synthetic oil using the Standard Oil hydrogenation process.

Germans were brought to Detroit to learn the techniques of specialized production of components, and of straight-line assembly. The techniques learned in Detroit were eventually used to construct the dive-bombing Stukas ". I. G. Farben representatives in this country enabled a stream of German engineers to visit not only plane plants but others of military importance. Contemporary American business press confirm that business journals and newspapers were fully aware of the Nazi threat and its nature.

The evidence presented suggests that not only was an influential sector of American business aware of the nature of Naziism, but for its own purposes aided Naziism wherever possible (and profitable) "" with full awareness that the probable outcome would be war involving Europe and the United States.

Synthetic gasoline and explosives (two of the very basic elements of modern warfare), the control of German World War II output was in the hands of two German combines created by Wall Street loans under the Dawes Plan.[14]

