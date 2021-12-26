

Poor Children by theglobalpanorama Attribution-ShareAlike License

(Image by theglobalpanorama) Details DMCA





No USA Christmas Charity for Afghani Venezuelans Cubans Syrians Iranians North Koreans

This Christmas season, as always, CIA controlled mainstream media is filled with unctuous images of the hungry homeless in America being charitably served food by private citizens and institutions. It has long become an American tradition of kindness during the season celebrating the birth of all loving Jesus along with gift giving Santa Claus, and along with the encouragement and participation of churches, this tradition often receives government support .

The Christmas time Christian tradition of charitable feeding of the hungry homeless in capitalist USA never extends to include those millions of men, women and children made hungry by heartless US sanctions on countries overseas. The hard hearted Deep State investors in war of the Military Industrial Complex would never allow any of its captive US presidents to be gracious to the hungry in sanctioned nations at Christmas time.

It does no good for those suffering US sanctions to protest even if suffering starvation that always threatens death for their children first, but protests still go on. CommonDreams.com reports protests three days before Christmas eve, December 21, 2021,

Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Kabul toward the shuttered U.S. Embassy on Tuesday, urging the release of Afghanistan's frozen assets.

Holding banners reading, "Let us eat" and "Give us our frozen money," the protesters chanted slogans and marched down a central avenue, with the ruling Taliban providing security. International funding to Afghanistan has been suspended and billions of dollars of the country's assets abroad, mostly in the U.S., were frozen once the Taliban took control. [1]

The Taliban is again governing all of Afghanistan as it was when the US invaded 20 years ago on the pretext of needing to find Osama bin Laden, who the CIA had welcomed into Afghanistan years before the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

In 1979 President Carter had had the CIA fund, arm and train war lord terrorists to overthrow a popular women-liberating Socialist Kabul government bringing about a civil war which brought in Soviet Military to aid the beleaguered Kabul government. This was followed by a second even more destructive civil war between US heavily armed war lords bringing mayhem and chaos in which rape was common. In 1992, Kabul came to be a bullet riddled city, a center of lawlessness, crime and atrocities fueled by complex tribal rivalries and gave birth to the Taliban ('student' in Dali language), who defeated the war lords and stopped the raping, instituting strict Islamic dress code and limiting the movement and schooling of women. Though Taliban now promises education for women through university and a relaxed dress code, President Biden sanctimoniously cites Taliban prohibiting women's education as reason not to release Afghanistan's bank deposits desperately needed to buy food and medicine.

The United Nations has protested for Venezuelans against US seizure of Venezuelan bank deposits and sanctions blocking the sale of its oil and imports of almost everything, even medicines and food.

US Sanctions Against Venezuela Rob People of Basic Human Rights: UN Expert's Report

According to the report, unilateral sanctions against Venezuela are politically motivated and violate international law.[2]

One in three Venezuelans not getting enough to eat, UN finds

World Food Programme says 9.3m people are food insecure

People struggling for minimum nutrition amid economic crisis.

One of every three people in Venezuela is struggling to put enough food on the table to meet minimum nutrition requirements as the nation's severe economic contraction and political upheaval persists, according to a new study by the UN World Food Program..

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).