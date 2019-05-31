No Propaganda News Sources

- Advertisement -

I am discovering that even my very intelligent friends and colleagues are still getting their news from CNN and The New York Times. So I think a list of reliable sources for real news that is fact-based and well -researched and does not have an agenda to prod readers to think, vote, and act in accordance with the wishes of the military-industrial-complex could be useful. Please forward this list to everyone in your world who still watches CNN or MSNBC. If I miss some, please add your input in the comments:

Real News

OpEdNews.com https://www.opednews.com/

Information Clearing House http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/

Consortium News https://consortiumnews.com/

The Greanville Post https://www.greanvillepost.com/

Truthout https://truthout.org/

The Unz Review http://www.unz.com/

RT https://www.rt.com/news/

Telesur English https://www.telesurenglish.net/

Common Dreams https://www.commondreams.org/

Voltairenet https://www.voltairenet.org/en

This Can't be Happening scantbehappening.net/

World Socialist Website https://www.wsws.org/en/topics/site_area/news/

Antiwar.com .antiwar.com/

Real News on Video and Livestream

