Exclusive to OpEdNews:
No Propaganda News Sources

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Real_News_1.png)
I am discovering that even my very intelligent friends and colleagues are still getting their news from CNN and The New York Times. So I think a list of reliable sources for real news that is fact-based and well -researched and does not have an agenda to prod readers to think, vote, and act in accordance with the wishes of the military-industrial-complex could be useful. Please forward this list to everyone in your world who still watches CNN or MSNBC. If I miss some, please add your input in the comments:

Real News

OpEdNews.com https://www.opednews.com/

Information Clearing House http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/

Consortium News https://consortiumnews.com/

The Greanville Post https://www.greanvillepost.com/

Truthout https://truthout.org/

The Unz Review http://www.unz.com/

RT https://www.rt.com/news/

Telesur English https://www.telesurenglish.net/

Common Dreams https://www.commondreams.org/

Voltairenet https://www.voltairenet.org/en

This Can't be Happening scantbehappening.net/

World Socialist Website https://www.wsws.org/en/topics/site_area/news/

Antiwar.com .antiwar.com/

Real News on Video and Livestream

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Lila York is a choreographer and activist. "The Central Intelligence Agency owns everyone of any significance in the major media." -- William Colby (Former CIA Director) "We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
