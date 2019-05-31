No Propaganda News Sources

I am discovering that even my very intelligent friends and colleagues are still getting their news from CNN and The New York Times. So I think a list of reliable sources for real news that is fact-based and well -researched and does not have an agenda to prod readers to think, vote, and act in accordance with the wishes of the military-industrial-complex could be useful. Please forward this list to everyone in your world who still watches CNN or MSNBC. If I miss some, please add your input in the comments:
Real News
OpEdNews.com https://www.opednews.com/
Information Clearing House http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/
Consortium News https://consortiumnews.com/
The Greanville Post https://www.greanvillepost.com/
Truthout https://truthout.org/
The Unz Review http://www.unz.com/
Telesur English https://www.telesurenglish.net/
Common Dreams https://www.commondreams.org/
Voltairenet https://www.voltairenet.org/en
This Can't be Happening scantbehappening.net/
World Socialist Website https://www.wsws.org/en/topics/site_area/news/
Antiwar.com .antiwar.com/
Real News on Video and Livestream