Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

No Negotiating With Terrorists, Especially American Terrorists

By John Rachel
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Headlined to H3 3/28/17

Author 66223
  (40 fans)


(Image by Central Intelligence Agency)   Permission   Details   DMCA
"No negotiating with terrorists!"

Now that's something I can get behind.

A terrorist not only doesn't share the same goals as you and I, they also don't play by the same rules. Terrorists are the ultimate bullies. They will lie, cheat, steal, even murder, in order to get their way. The ends justify the means. They're right, we're wrong. Terrorists can't fathom compromise, so what is the point of negotiating?

We face terrorism on many fronts and at many levels because sociopathy and barbarism are not subtle or selective. Perhaps they represent bad wiring in some small but wickedly destructive sub-class of humans, or maybe we all carry the defect, but it only rises up to preempt the better instincts among a minority of us.

In either case, if we don't want to be "terrorized" into submission, we must decisively stand our ground and entertain no compromise.

"No negotiating with terrorists!"

The United States has become a terrorist nation.

Not you and I as such . . . because regular folks like us are generally peaceful and sane.

Unfortunately, we no longer have any say in the decisions and direction of the country.

But there is a national agenda, driven on many fronts at many different levels, promoted in our names as citizens of the country, which has transformed the U.S. into the greatest scourge in the history of the planet. We have unbridled power coupled with no coherent political philosophy, fueled by unchecked imperial ambition and delusions of world rule, unimpeded by considerations of morality or sensitivity to the value of human life.

U.S. terrorism expresses itself internationally as wars, regime changes, special operations missions, economic manipulation and interference, cyber and propaganda warfare, and is implemented with the forward-basing of troops, NGOs, embedded intelligence agents, foreign mercenaries, and often outright military occupation of over 140 countries.

All of this is conceived, planned, and coordinated from within our own borders. Often it reflects official, if not always publicly-known, foreign policy. Sometimes it grows out of legacy policies and practices, the product of a group-think world view which has a life of its own established over decades, one which embraces the unquestioned and until recently unchallenged role of the U.S. as the world's policeman and sole superpower.

While we can find fault in the workings of the loose collective of institutions which make up what is now called the Deep State, much direct blame for our terrorism can be assigned to the CIA. This 70-year-old agency has become the main engine for projecting U.S power, providing the foot soldiers, technology and weaponry, for a vast majority of catastrophes we have precipitated over the past sixty years. The list of sovereign nations the U.S. has illegally meddled and decisively interfered with -- compiled by the brilliant and highly-acclaimed historian and geopolitical analyst William Blum -- is as formidable as it is disgraceful (please note: *indicates the successful overthrow of a government):

  • China 1949 to early 1960s
  • Albania 1949-53
  • East Germany 1950s
  • Iran 1953 *
  • Guatemala 1954 *
  • Costa Rica mid-1950s
  • Syria 1956-7
  • Egypt 1957
  • Indonesia 1957-8
  • British Guiana 1953-64 *
  • Iraq 1963 *
  • North Vietnam 1945-73
  • Cambodia 1955-70 *
  • Laos 1958 *, 1959 *, 1960 *
  • Ecuador 1960-63 *
  • Congo 1960 *
  • France 1965
  • Brazil 1962-64 *
  • Dominican Republic 1963 *
  • Cuba 1959 to present
  • Bolivia 1964 *
  • Indonesia 1965 *
  • Ghana 1966 *
  • Chile 1964-73 *
  • Greece 1967 *
  • Costa Rica 1970-71
  • Bolivia 1971 *
  • Australia 1973-75 *
  • Angola 1975, 1980s
  • Zaire 1975
  • Portugal 1974-76 *
  • Jamaica 1976-80 *
  • Seychelles 1979-81
  • Chad 1981-82 *
  • Grenada 1983 *
  • South Yemen 1982-84
  • Suriname 1982-84
  • Fiji 1987 *
  • Libya 1980s
  • Nicaragua 1981-90 *
  • Panama 1989 *
  • Bulgaria 1990 *
  • Albania 1991 *
  • Iraq 1991
  • Afghanistan 1980s *
  • Somalia 1993
  • Yugoslavia 1999-2000 *
  • Ecuador 2000 *
  • Afghanistan 2001 *
  • Venezuela 2002 *
  • Iraq 2003 *
  • Haiti 2004 *
  • Somalia 2007 to present
  • Honduras 2009
  • Libya 2011 *
  • Syria 2012
  • Ukraine 2014 *

Among these, at the urging and with the active partnering of the CIA, are 35 countries ruled by horrifyingly oppressive dictators, fascist regimes, drug lords, and jihadists.

This has not just dramatically, malignantly, affected the international order. It has also created enormous resentment, and generated enemies where there were none before. In that sense, it is a self-perpetuating reign of mayhem and chaos, keeping the world in flux and disarray, constantly producing even more threats to our country which then, in the adversarial and combative mindset of the CIA, requires further meddling and mayhem.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

http://jdrachel.com

John Rachel has a B. A. in Philosophy, has traveled extensively, is a songwriter and music producer, a left-of-left liberal, and has spent his life trying to resolve the intrinsic clash between the metaphysical purity of Buddhism and the
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

John Rachel

U.S. terrorism expresses itself internationally as wars, regime changes, special operations missions, economic manipulation and interference, cyber and propaganda warfare, and is implemented with the forward-basing of troops and often outright military occupation of 140 countries. While we can find fault in the workings of the loose collective of institutions which make up what is now called the Deep State, much direct blame for our terrorism can be assigned to the CIA. We now have little choice. The CIA and all traces of it must be eradicated. "No negotiating with terrorists!"

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 1:05:43 PM

Frank Valente

The CIA is the mortal enemy of the American people. This out of control evil agency must be abolished before we end up in a nuclear confrontation.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 1:51:24 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Frank Valente:   New Content

The obvious question is how we confront such a monster. It's going to take a leader of the stature of Jack Kennedy, and we know what happened to him.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 9:07:19 PM

Michael Dewey

  New Content

Just can't help thinking that this Revolution Number 9 (was also the 11th in the family.) blog will be a key player in the needed changes in religions and politics. Hope the smokes don't catch up to me before the beginning of a new age starts. Though, intend on staying out of sight. We don't need an MLK giving great speeches, or another Lennon singing great songs. We know what happened to them.

Michael's Revolution Number 9, from that crazy Beatles' song where John says near the end, "Take this brother may he serve you well, and not well done as is happening from the powers that be right now.com

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 2:07:38 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

It will have to come from the people, an raising of consciousness and an uprising on the political and public stage. Awareness is the first tentative step towards substantial reform.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 9:08:53 PM

Chuck Nafziger

  New Content

Don't forget the way we messed with Russia! The MSM bragged about our interference in their election:
tent.time.com/time/covers/0,16641,19960715,00.html

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 5:24:21 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content
Chuck, Can you check the link? It isn't working for me, even when I type in www. before it. Sounds like it should be a "linked-to" article. Thanks.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 6:54:52 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Link works for me.

Try clicking here, Dan.

(No, it won't take you a MLM site for time share in the Ukraine).

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 9:13:04 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

Not very subtle, eh? We've lost the fine art of being clever, apparently in our hubris seeing no need to wipe the fingerprints from the gun.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 9:10:46 PM

Daniel Geery

  New Content

Anyone who truly follows the dots should realize that the CIA's nefarious actions have long been blazing the trail to infinite human misery, ecological destruction, murder, rape, plunder, and generally sickening behavior.

This article is absolutely right on, though it fails to mention the Vault 7 dump from Julian Assange, that we should be pinning our "representatives" to address and seriously respond to. It is a natural focal point for bringing sane Americans together, educating and motivating them in the process. My two calls to Senator Hatch's office led to naught, as usual, but there will be more and I will be bringing this up for various Utah groups protesting Trump, and looking for a rallying point. This one is clear, compelling, and urgent.

The CIA came out when I did, 1947. I truly hope to see it die before I do.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 6:52:14 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

First paragraph on page 2:

"... the recent revelations provided by Wikileaks with the publication of their Vault 7 documents provides concrete proof that the CIA has been completely out-of-control for a very long time, and what should truly disturb us is that such behavior is not the exception but the rule."

You were born in 1947?

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 9:15:01 PM

Daniel Geery

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

I see I read too fast. Apologies, I should have double checked.


On the birth date, August 8, to be specific. But my heart transplant was Aug. 17, 2005. And I gave it a birthday of December 21, so I could remember it, plus we used to hold solstice parties anyway. So I'm age confused, among my other confusions. The heart is now 29, give or take.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 3:53:36 PM

Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Ha ha ha. My actual birthday IS December 21st and the year is the same as you, 1947. However, my heart is a whole lot older than yours...


The winter solstice rocks.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 1:58:39 PM

Lois Gagnon

  New Content

We could probably add the murder of a sitting president in broad daylight to the CIA's list of crimes.

The liberal Russophobes who have fallen in love with the "intelligence" agencies for giving them an excuse for Hillary being blameless for her abysmal campaign outcome will probably not appreciate your accurate and timely article.

Anyone with a clear eyed view of political reality on the other hand should find what you have written a needed demand for global justice that is long overdue. Not only should the CIA be abolished, but those responsible for criminal behavior need to be indicted, prosecuted, convicted and thrown in prison. There needs to be accountability before we can move on.

Thanks for saying what needs to be said. It is increasingly necessary that we be willing to speak out against absurdity that has been normalized.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 8:10:17 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Being born right after WWII, I always wondered how an intelligent society is stampeded into lethal group-think. I don't have to wonder anymore. I just read the news every day.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 9:17:21 PM

David William Pear

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

You and me both. Now we know how "Good Germans" supported their troops and willingly turned a blind eye to crimes against humanity.

I remember growing up in the 50's and the lessons that we supposedly learned: following orders is no excuse, disobeying illegal orders and whistleblowing were acts of moral heroics, never again meant never again to anybody, being a concentration camp guard and executioner were human failings not just a German condition, Japanese internment camps and discrimination were a terrible injustice. And aggressors like serial killers don't stop until they are stopped.

So who is going to stop the USA before it commits aggression and kills again?

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 2:21:45 PM

John Rachel

Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

"So who is going to stop the USA before it commits aggression and kills again?"

It's entirely in the hands of good, decent citizens like you. Change will not come from the top. Most Americans are too distracted and misinformed by the propaganda blitz to be able to think this through rationally. Thus I propose talking in terms they will understand, i.e. how these misadventures are hurting them personally, draining their financial resources. People know they're getting screwed by the system, "the system is rigged", "the system is broken". They've never had it broken down in clear terms how this directly impacts their pocketbook. Hence ... (drum roll) ... The Peace Dividend.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:00:40 AM

Silverbird

  New Content

got to William Blum's web site and look at his subsequent books. The aboue list is from his book Killing Hope: US Military and CIA Interventions Since WW II. He worked in government and his book is highly footnoted from very credible sources. And it is an eye-opener. I've given this book to numerous people over the years. It is outstanding information and reading it will make it much harder to fool you again in the future. You can even see how much news the media leaves out of the "news."

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 11:23:44 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Silverbird:   New Content

Thanks for the recommendation. Knowledge is power.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 12:45:18 AM

Dennis Kaiser

  New Content

As President Bush told us after 9/11, "This changes everything". This "false flag" operation brought the Phoenix Program to the United States and created the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate it with the CIA at the helm.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 11:42:59 AM

John Rachel

Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

Yes, it's all part of a diabolical plan, no doubt. Not that most American citizens care. They are too busy trying to figure out how to make ends meet.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 12:13:22 PM

Dennis Kaiser

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

That's part of the agenda!

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 12:15:24 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

Which is why we must respond in kind ... Dealing With A Shark Attack.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:02:26 AM

Dennis Kaiser

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

Good theory, however, even if 100% stop paying their taxes to support wars and corporations the government will simply print it.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 11:14:38 AM

John Rachel

Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

I hate to have to expose the man behind the curtain for you but you miss the larger impact of the strategy, if you actually looked at it. I am wondering since you brought up a citizens tax revolt which is mentioned nowhere in that article or my book The Peace Dividend: The Most Controversial Proposal in the History of the World. In fact, I consider the beauty of my approach to be that it is entirely legal, based completely on the official figure released by our government, perfectly aligned with the Constitution, therefore not able to be labeled insurrectionist or illegal.

I'm not going to condense a mercifully short but still 86-page long book here. What I will do is give you the "big picture" so that you don't so casually dismiss the idea.

NOTE: No current elected official will go along with the Peace Dividend proposal. They and their ruling class puppeteers will oppose it with every dirty trick in the book.

NOTE: When everyday people understand that they've been ripped off, defrauded, bilked out of at least $4.82 trillion, there might be a little bit of anger out there.

NOTE: When everyday people realize they have the power to demand this stolen tax payer money back in the form of a $14,952 refund to each and every living citizen, they might just get a little excited. In fact, if the word gets around, they will indeed demand their money.

So, Dennis, let's put this together. The VOTING public demands their Peace Dividend refund. The incumbents cannot, will not even fake interest in giving in to such an outrageous demand, will lie and bluff and rail against it. The VOTING public sees the "system is rigged", "they are getting shafted", they are being had again by the establishment blowhards who never do anything for everyday citizens, and there's a massive VOTER revolt. The vast majority of corporate incumbents are defeated and replaced by OUTSIDERS who agree to go to Washington DC and pass the Peace Dividend Refund Act of 2019.

Sort of the way an OUTSIDER got elected to president.

Fantasy? In these outlandish, ridiculous times? Really?

In any case, there's no printing of money except for domestic-use only Peace Dollars, a currency which is issued directly by the U.S. Treasury and is part of the detailed funding plan for the Peace Dividend concept, and is explained in my book.

If you look at that funding plan, Dennis, you will note that it drives a lot of the things on the progressive reform wish list. It is therefore a watershed for revamping the way our government does business. I would think that alone would make it worth your time to actually look into with an open and alert mind, and some creative engagement.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:42:55 PM

Dennis Kaiser

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

First, sorry, but I am guilty for not reading your article on that link.

Second, your above explanation makes sense, good sense. If only we can get people to "buy in" and stick with it. Unfortunately, they bought into the corruption of Hillary, but were not given an adequate alternative. Here, the possibility of receiving cash may be a good alternative to get the majority to "buy in".

P.S. my mind is always open. The alert thing is a wavering thing.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 2:11:52 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Dennis Kaiser:   New Content

Receiving cash will get people's attention, a lot of people and a lot of attention. The case I make for the Peace Dividend refund is completely based in fact: the senseless illegal wars, the unnecessary expansion of the military budget, the self-defeating pursuit of empire, the lack of accountability and even basic accounting skills in the DOD, the long lists of military junk that doesn't even work.

Trump's election proved that citizens don't need much convincing that they are really getting the shaft, the "system is rigged", a bunch of insiders are running the show to benefit themselves and their rich cronies. That he is a fraud does not invalidate why and how he got elected.

The Peace Dividend targets at least those 160 million people on the bottom who are really hurting, largely because of the skewed priorities inside the DC bubble, driven by the remorseless greed of the ruling class. 160 million or more! (One helluva voting bloc who could each use a $14,952 refund, in my opinion.)

I don't see how this would be a hard sell at all.

Thanks for your apology, I mean that sincerely. But I'm at my wit's end with all of the people who don't take the time to look at what I'm suggesting, who don't read what I spent four years researching and putting together, then rip it to shreds with totally irrelevant comments, or dismiss it with "That'll never happen, the system is too corrupt." Because the truth is, it could happen BECAUSE the system is so corrupt and vast numbers of citizens are fed up! I particularly resent the cold shoulder of the so-called peace movement -- I've approached HUNDREDS of these imagination-challenged peace promoters -- who has no focus, no fresh ideas, just incredibly stale slogans that are way past their expiration date. I rarely even get the courtesy of a reply. I get put on a mailing list and then get requests for money so they can print more peace sign t-shirts.

The peace movement is shrinking in numbers and stature, is practically invisible now and these folks keep believing that a big group hug for peace in America is right around the corner. Do they ever read the news? Ever turn on their computers and look at CNN or even the Huffington Post? We are in a kamikaze dive towards a major war.

Anyway, I sound like a whiny old man now. I have a simple goal. I don't want to see the human race annihilated before I die of natural causes. The Peace Dividend is my pay back to the world for an interesting life.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 10:31:53 PM

Dennis Kaiser

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 2:39:36 PM

Erin Harris

  New Content

This list should be taught in schools like the state capitals!

Keeping it up to date, though, is obviously a mighty challenge. This one hasn't caught up with our machinations in Peru, Venezuela and Brazil - or even the latest round of puppetry in Mexico. And now we're messing with Ecuador again -- argh! Gotta laugh, I guess.

Thanks for another valuable read, John.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 1:06:37 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Erin Harris:   New Content

Thank you for your kind words.

Yes, the empire is an ambitious fool. But give our ruling class credit. Their methods have served them well. The mythology of the great American experiment in truth, justice, democracy is the mask behind which the monster can continue to ravage the world.

Yes, this dirty business should be taught in schools but it won't happen. Rather than destroy the mythology, I say we call out the sinister deeds and then live up to the marquee, become what we claim we are. This will require nothing less than a revolution, soft or violent: The Red White and Blue Color Revolution.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:17:59 AM

David William Pear

  New Content

"The United States has become a terrorist nation...Not you and I as such . . . because regular folks like us are generally peaceful and sane."

John, you and I, and many of us are not terrorists. But I am through letting the vast majority of Americans (U.S.A.) off the hook. They are so self-absorbed, self-centered, selfish, lacking empathy and outright racist genocidaires that they fully support and even encourage the serial mass murders, misery and destruction that the US is perpetrating all over the world.

Sure, the public has been hammered with 24/7 hate propaganda and fearmongering by the corporate-government media and their servants that in their ignorance they support US atrocities. Every third house proudly displays the USA flag, the military is treated with great admiration, and too many openly advocate "bombing the hell out of all of them (i.e. "Arabs").

Islamophobia is so rampant that slurs are commonplace that would not be tolerated against any other religion or race. Just the other day I even heard a Christian priest call Islam a "garbage religion". Racist epithets such as "raghead" and "hadji" don't even raise eyebrows.

Even intelligent people who know that the wars are phony and immoral, such as Bernie Sanders and his supporters, don't speak out against US terrorism. Progressives and liberals smugly talk about domestic issues without even mentioning what should be the number one issue for every discussion.

I am thoroughly outraged by people talking about healthcare, free college and jobs without ever even discussing USA terrorism. Morally, the economic reality does not even deserve mention that none of the "domestic issues" will ever be addressed until the U.S. militarism and state-sponsored terrorism ends.

Agreed, "No negotiating with terrorists!".

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 1:22:43 PM

Michael Dewey

Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

You have it all figured out. Yet, blame must of the brain-washing on the TV and rest of the media. Dream of the day when the TV and Govt are controlled by the righteous.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 4:25:42 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Michael Dewey:   New Content

We gain control by reclaiming the messaging. We reclaim the messaging by framing what we have to say in engaging, galvanizing new paradigms and memes which monopolize the consciousness of the American public. People more than ever are desperate for something that makes sense. They default to what's handed to them by mainstream media because that's all there is. The greatest failure of the progressives has been the inability to understand messaging and the lack of coherent messages and memes which dazzle the public mind. We were given some hope by Bernie Sanders, which is proof that if we clean up our act, we can force our way into the public consciousness. But we also saw what happened and is still happening to him, evidence of the formidable challenge before us.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:38:11 AM

John Rachel

Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

"They are so self-absorbed, self-centered, selfish, lacking empathy and outright racist genocidaires that they fully support and even encourage the serial mass murders, misery and destruction that the US is perpetrating all over the world."

But human beings have always been and always will be a savage species. Our barbarity is like our ingenuity, among the traits that sets us apart. I'm fed up too but have resigned myself to this reality and am looking for ways to temper those qualities and work around them. No amount of vituperation is going to rewire the human genome.

"Even intelligent people who know that the wars are phony and immoral, such as Bernie Sanders and his supporters, don't speak out against US terrorism. Progressives and liberals smugly talk about domestic issues without even mentioning what should be the number one issue for every discussion."

Which is why Chris Hedges considers the "liberal class" a greater threat than the conservatives. I agree. We know exactly where the conservatives stand. Mealy-mouth pseudo-progressives who pawned their values a long time ago and never went back to reclaim them spew appealing messages which are an insult to morally sensitive people.

Again, David, these are just the facts on the ground. We must learn to deal with it, and work around it. Expressing outrage is today's environment, unless it can be packaged as a reality TV show, just comes off as self-righteous ranting. Or at best accomplishes nothing. I'm no longer a Christian per se but I do know that our wars, war crimes, torture, meddling, interference, harassment, outright slaughter of people in other nations flies directly in the face of Christian teachings and values. This is just more evidence of hypocrisy and the infinite capacity of humans to entertain and embrace contradictions. We can't change this. We can only isolate it and marginalize its impact.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:29:48 AM

Lance Ciepiela

  New Content

No negotiating with this guy either.


Iraq 'was an imminent threat to the United States' according to Bush except he repeated the lies about Iraq hundreds of times to the American people and the world
(Image by pinterest.com) Permission Details DMCA

Confidently, with his usual smirk, bragged about the fact that he alone was the "decider" when it comes to attacking Iraq "without without securing a new war resolution as required, from the United Nations Security Council [a signed Treaty], his invasion, occupation, and everything that followed became a War of Aggression, totally illegal and immoral from the very first day" (according our UN signed Treaty, a member state (United States) cannot attack another member State (Iraq) claiming "self-defense in advance" - Iraq "was an imminent threat to the United States", according to Bush except he repeated the lies about Iraq hundreds of times to the American people and the world ).

Regardless of our laws and treaties already "on the books" Bush had told the American people that "the people who knocked these buildings down will hear from all of us soon", except of course, "it wasn't the Iraqis" - #AskTrump. #Investigate911

Trump personally paid a visit to the CIA early on after becoming president - apparently, not to "pull the plug" on their ISIS and Al-Qaeda covert operations but to assure everyone that they have his support 100% and then some.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 3:05:02 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content

He's attempting to redeem himself by becoming the darling of the art world. Have you seen his magnificent paintings? Such a Renaissance man!

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:56:54 AM

Lance Ciepiela

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

No, he's not seeking redemption, his art work and book tours represent "a middle finger" up to the American people and law and order and he doesn't regret a single moment in office ("he has no regrets") - he has not apologized for anything he did in office.


I don't regret sending soldiers into battle. I regret they got hurt.
(Image by lawiscool.com) Permission Details DMCA

One of my favorite #NurembergPrinciples that surely applied to Bush - "The fact that a person who committed an act which constitutes a crime under international law acted as Head of State or responsible Government official does not relieve him from responsibility under international law".

A terrifying man - terrorizing the Iraqi people as he did and removing their sovereign government at his whim.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 3:15:57 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content

I was trying to be funny. I occasionally post a satirical piece as temporary relief from the doom and despair that is our zeitgeist, e.g. Broccoli Is Free Speech and Tractors Are Persons.

I guess nothing that can be said about this slimy war criminal can pull up a laugh from even the most giddy of us. His mark on history is a bloody gash, perhaps a lethal blow to decency and humankind's better instincts.

So I apologize and won't make any more jokes on your comments, Lance. You can put that in writing and tuck in safely in a safety deposit box in the Cayman Islands.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 10:41:16 PM

Robert Cowen

  New Content
Valuable article! There is also an extensive list of countries that the US has overthrown before WWII. Hawaii(1893?), Nicaragua, Honduras, Cuba, Philippines, etc. A good source for these atrocities is Stephen Kinzer's book, Overthrow. Also see Smedley Butler's wonderful, "War is a Racket." (available online). The story is always the same. The US goes in to "save" the people and starts off by massacring several thousand of them. The language never waivers. The continuity is amazing.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 4:15:31 PM

Lois Gagnon

Reply to Robert Cowen:   New Content

What's even more amazing is that it continues to persuade so many people. You really do have to be willfully blind.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 8:54:06 PM

John Rachel

Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Willfully blind or just numb.

Willfully blind implies that most citizens are informed -- they're not, they're misinformed -- and have full cerebral function. Considering how many are on meds, recreational drugs, alcohol, and the worst of them all, addicted to television, there is no way to make a case for the notion that of the 5% of the brain we allegedly use, U.S. citizens are using more than 2%. I of course am just relying on observational evidence here, but I think my thesis is worth some serious scholarly research.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:55:36 AM

John Rachel

Reply to Robert Cowen:   New Content

"The language never waivers." But as they say ...

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Lame as the method is, it has worked and the sheeple have been herded along at will, embracing the lies, running to the front lines to participate in the carnage, declaring victory and the moral high ground, proud once again to be a citizen of "the greatest country in the world".

Americans will never accept their complicity in the abhorrent truth of their history.

All we can do is offer a better alternative, a new paradigm which confirms believe that America is the greatest country in the world. We might begin by determining what the other countries would require of us to deserve that title, instead of viewing us as the greatest threat to peace and harmony in the world.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:50:22 AM

